– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Imo Govt announces councillorship elections
24th August 2018 - UN family in Ethiopia pay homage to ex-UN chief Annan
24th August 2018 - FOCAC summit: Nigeria-China relations to explore new opportunities—Envoy
24th August 2018 - Majek Fashek, Tony Okoroji, Orits Wiliki, others pay tribute to late Ras Kimono
24th August 2018 - FRSC convicts 36 errant motorists, offer free eye tests in Anambra
24th August 2018 - USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria
24th August 2018 - Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving
24th August 2018 - 2019: Sultan, Ooni, Nwachukwu, Martins advocate unity, credible leadership
24th August 2018 - 2 suspected cultists remanded in prison over alleged possession of firearms
24th August 2018 - Nation’s Cup qualifiers: Rohr names Onazi, Musa, Omeruo, 21 others for Seychelles
Home / Elections / Imo Govt announces councillorship elections
Gov. Rochas Okorocha

Imo Govt announces councillorship elections

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo says the councillorship elections in all 645 autonomous communities in the state will take place simultaneously with the local government election on Aug. 25.

Okorocha announced this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, on Friday in Owerri.

The governor said this was in line with his vision of ensuring swift development at the grassroots level.
“The elections are scheduled to hold alongside the local government elections on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

“In line with the vision of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and policy of the Rescue Mission Government in the state to take government to the grassroots and ensure swift development, the government decided to allow the autonomous communities to elect one councillor each.

READ ALSO Developmental goals: US supports Nigeria with additional $26.5m

“The councillors will be the bridge between the government at all levels in the state and the communities involved.

“The local government elections apart from taking place in the 27 local governments, it will also take place in the 645 autonomous communities for the sake of electing the councillors,” the statement read in part.

It urged residents of the state to maintain order and take cognisance of restriction of movement during the period of the elections.

“The general public and Imo people are urged to take cognisance of the period the restriction would last and act accordingly, bearing in mind the importance the government attaches to the local government election.
“The governor regrets any inconvenience the restriction might cause,’’ it said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

focac

FOCAC summit: Nigeria-China relations to explore new opportunities—Envoy

— 24th August 2018

NAN The Chinese Government has said that the forthcoming Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit would bring new opportunities to strengthen ties between Nigeria and China. The summit will hold from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4 in Beijing. Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian said that the…

  • FRSC convicts 36 errant motorists, offer free eye tests in Anambra

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN No fewer than 36 motorists have been arrested and convicted by a mobile court in Awka for committing 96 traffic offences. Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Ajayi said…

  • usaid

    USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional 26.5 million dollars development assistance to support good governance and heath in Nigeria. According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday in Abuja, t he agency said the additional new funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development…

  • SULTAN

    2019: Sultan, Ooni, Nwachukwu, Martins advocate unity, credible leadership

    — 24th August 2018

    Perpetua Egesimba Some notable Nigerians such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) and Chief Kenny Martins, among others, have called for further unity in the country, just as they urged Nigerians to use their permanent voter cards…

  • possession of firearms

    2 suspected cultists remanded in prison over alleged possession of firearms

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded two men –Sodiq Oyewunmi and Emeka Ihioma —  in Kirikiri Prisons over alleged possession of firearms. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused persons, ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share