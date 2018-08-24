NAN

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo says the councillorship elections in all 645 autonomous communities in the state will take place simultaneously with the local government election on Aug. 25.

Okorocha announced this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, on Friday in Owerri.

The governor said this was in line with his vision of ensuring swift development at the grassroots level.

“The elections are scheduled to hold alongside the local government elections on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

“In line with the vision of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and policy of the Rescue Mission Government in the state to take government to the grassroots and ensure swift development, the government decided to allow the autonomous communities to elect one councillor each.

READ ALSO Developmental goals: US supports Nigeria with additional $26.5m

“The councillors will be the bridge between the government at all levels in the state and the communities involved.

“The local government elections apart from taking place in the 27 local governments, it will also take place in the 645 autonomous communities for the sake of electing the councillors,” the statement read in part.

It urged residents of the state to maintain order and take cognisance of restriction of movement during the period of the elections.

“The general public and Imo people are urged to take cognisance of the period the restriction would last and act accordingly, bearing in mind the importance the government attaches to the local government election.

“The governor regrets any inconvenience the restriction might cause,’’ it said.