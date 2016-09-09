The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
9th September 2016 - Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%
9th September 2016 - Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan
9th September 2016 - FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors
9th September 2016 - MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands
Home / Opinion / Rethinking part-time legislature
national-assembly-1200x661

Rethinking part-time legislature

— 9th September 2016

By  Kezie Ogaziechi

The greatest bane of institutional development in Nigeria is the hurried approach to dealing with national challenges.
Preference for adhoc and hybrid measures has always robbed the nation the opportunity to have defined and consistent system of building institutions that support real growth and development.
For some reasons devoid of rational thinking, some of the elites are complicit in misleading people by driving critical national conversation from jaundiced and myopic perspective.
At a time the issue on the table is how best to address the current recession in the economy deploying effective monetary and economic policies supported by strong institutions of government, some analysts and commentators went wild with emotion  by suggesting that the country should have a part-time legislature.
Most of the interventions in the conversation unfortunately, were championed by individuals one ordinarily assumes have the learning and exposure to know better. In the first instance, what can be said to be the nexus or connect between having a full-time legislature and resolving the policy gaps and functional ineptitude that resulted in the parlous state of the economy.  If the intention were altruistic and well thought out, the present situation of things demand a robust legislative input to strengthen institutions of state to deliver on strong policies and programme and ensure a paradigm shift.
Why then, of all times, would anyone who lays claim to being a good student of public policy and resource management, suggest that the solution to the country’s problems can be found in embracing the idea of part-time legislature. Perhaps, the long period of military governance in the country and the fact that the legislature has been denied the opportunity of having unabridged operational life, accounts for the perception that governance even in a democracy can be driven without a virile legislature.
Over the years, the legislature has refused to assert itself or even acquit the institution creditably because some of the legislators are simply ill-equipped, poorly informed, understandably lack the capacity to perform legislative functions and above all, create wrong impression about the place of the legislature in democratic setting. The timing of the calls for part time legislature and the coincidences around same, are simply suggestive but suffice it to state that those that clamour for a weak legislature must realize that there would be governments after the ‘strong man’, President Buhari.
Good laws are predicated on the principles that precedents are for all persons and we must as a people, resist the temptation of looking at individuals when making laws or drawing up policies that would endure. It’s even inconceivable to tinker with the idea of settling for a part-time legislature, if we really appreciate the volume of work expected to be done in creating the requisite legislative environment given the structural changes that must be made to draw the country out of economic recession.
Have the proponents of part time legislature paused for a moment to look at the constitutional role of the legislature at all levels. Except we are soaked in to the sentiment that all that the legislature does in Nigeria is to sit down and joke,  there cannot be any justification for such ill-informed calls.
For freshers, it is apposite to state that the business of legislation involves more than what transpires on the floor of the chambers during plenary. Committee work takes more than sixty (60%) percent of the time of legislators and we cannot afford the luxury of inviting distractions in the name of part-time legislature or however described. We may not be comfortable with the character or faces of the members of the legislature as currently constituted at the Federal, State and Local governments, but that cannot be a strong reason for the clamour to destroy the institution that represents the heartbeat and soul of democratic practice.
The advocacy should be for all to be involved in mobilizing towards ensuring that persons to be elected as legislators must be men and women of character, sound education, knowledge, discipline and embodiment of the right values and gravitas to deliver on mandate. When once the process and benchmarks are right, the institution would definitely be strengthened for performance assurance.
Agreed that the legislature as presently constituted at all levels of government habours the good, the bad and the ugly, yet, that does not diminish its importance in driving a virile democracy anchored on the finite principles of separation of powers and the attendant checks and balances. The beauty of building a democratic order on the terms of internationally accepted best practices, which envisages a governmental system piloted by a thinking executive, an impartial judiciary and a strong legislature, is that governance becomes seamless and the government, responsive, sensitive, accountable and pro-people in every material particular.If any arm is weakened and forced to be unable to perform its constitutional role, the governance gaps would implode on the system and the society.
Nations of the world rise up to challenges through reasoned and measured approach and not by taking irrational and precipitate actions that compound the problem instead of providing solution.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351