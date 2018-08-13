When the former Vice President and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, recently addressed the London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), on the importance of strengthening the economic management system of the federating states in Nigeria, the major takeaway was that we have lived on a dangerous structural fault line for too long and pretended all was well.

Though the former vice president used the auspicious opportunity of his speech at the Chatham House to harp on some of his economic programmes and policies as a presidential candidate, the emphasis was heavily on the ills of our defective federal system of government.

First, we can no longer afford to keep promoting, or rather tolerating a defective political structure as it has become obvious that the federalism we practice is at best not smart and at worst a complete negation of what it should be. How long can we continue to deceive ourselves that the present relationship between the centre and the federating state are sustainable?

After nineteen years of uninterrupted democracy, it is now an indisputable fact that today’s Nigerian states have essentially been reduced to parastatals of the Federal Government and have become dangerously addicted to the monthly “handouts” (allocation) they receive from Abuja.

We politicized the creation of states and local governments over the years. States and local governments became too weak to meet their constitutional responsibilities and consequently the Federal Government emasculated them and took away those responsibilities which belong to them. It is therefore very attractive for these states and local governments to become addicted to revenues from federation accounts and to care less about their internal revenue opportunities.