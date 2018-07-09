The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account

While briefing journalists on the development, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, explained that the figures NNPC had proposed for FAAC were “unacceptable.” She also stated that some of the costs the corporation had put forward to defend its under-remittance could not be justified. In the same vein, the Chairman of Finance Commissioners Forum, Mr. Mahmoud Yunusa, said that the N127billion declared by NNPC as earnings for the month of May was far from the true picture of revenue received. He disclosed that the corporation claimed that it spent N3.5billion on product leakages and pipeline vandalism, which the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was not aware of.

Also, the management of NNPC has given its own account of the remittance for the month of May. In a statement by its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation said that the amount it remitted was in line with the terms of agreement it had with the governors of the 36 states of the federation. Ughamadu also said that contrary to what was in the public domain, the corporation surpassed the terms of agreement with the governors by N35 billion. Without doubt, the disagreement between the FAAC and the NNPC over revenue remittance raises some thorny issues that need urgent resolution by the Federal Government and other stakeholders. It raises some pertinent questions as well. For instance, what is the best way to hold NNPC to account for all public revenues accruing to the Federation Account in line with Section 162(1) of the Constitution? As revealed by numerous audits into the financial records and operations of the corporation, the opaque nature of the organisation seems to permit questionable accounting system that makes transparency difficult. The corporation should disclose to Nigerians its remittances to the Federation Account. Indeed, the Act that established the corporation is clear that its account book should be conducted in the spirit of accountability and transparency.