9th July 2018 - The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account
9th July 2018 - Nigerian killed in South Africa
9th July 2018 - Planes for new national carrier arrive December
9th July 2018 - How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
9th July 2018 - Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment
8th July 2018 - Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
8th July 2018 - Ademowo ordains new clergymen
8th July 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others
GOVERNORS - FEDERATION ACCOUNT - FAAC - NNPC

The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account

— 9th July 2018

The meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) was last week deadlocked as a result of the controversy over the remittance to the Federation Account by the Nigerian |National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the month of May. According to reports, the NNPC had remitted N127billion to the Federation Account instead of N147billion.Its remittance was…

  • NIGERIAN KILLED IN SOUTH AFRICA

    Nigerian killed in South Africa

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are…

  • Planes for new national carrier arrive December

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government has said the first batch of five aircraft for take-off of the new national carrier will arrive the country on December 19. This came as the government received the ‘Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance’ for the establishment of the proposed national carrier with a pledge…

  • DAUGHTER - Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo

    How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

    — 9th July 2018

    Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure. Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi…

  • LAGOS GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

    Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment

    — 9th July 2018

    Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with a view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world. The state government, at the media launch of a campaign tagged: ‘Lagos to the World (L2W), at Eko Hotels and Suites,…

