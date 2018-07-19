– The Sun News
RESOLVE CHALLENGES at home, says Secondus to President Buhari

Buhari should focus on challenges at home – Secondus

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay back in Nigeria and focus on how to resolve challenges at home.

The PDP national chairman said Nigerians are now living in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government is doing nothing to salvage the situation.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings

Secondus spoke in Sokoto, yesterday, when he led some party leaders to condole with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; over the recent killing of 40 people in Sokoto village.

He also noted that since governors have no control over security in their states, the federal government should be responsive.

“For how long will the government put in place the necessary security architecture to tackle these problems? The federal government is doing nothing and the governors have no control over security in their states,” he said.

The PDP national chairman lamented that the killings were too many while the people live in perpetual fear of the unknown.

“Nigerians are now living in pains and fear of the unknown because the killings are too many. From Zamfara to Sokoto, Borno, Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Adamawa states, what we see everyday is bloodshed across the nation,” he explained.

In his response, Tambuwal thanked the PDP leadership for the visit and prayed God to reward them.

