The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings
11th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Don’t be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure,’ Buhari tells voters
11th July 2018 - Again, Obasanjo attacks Buhari
11th July 2018 - FG to shut third mainland bridge for repairs
11th July 2018 - Senate may clash with executive
11th July 2018 - Mace theft: Reps demand Omo-Agege’s prosecution
11th July 2018 - Mass defection hits Ondo APC
11th July 2018 - Rice farmers to reach 20m soon – FG
11th July 2018 - Plateau killings: Prosecute suspects in Jos, Gowon task FG
11th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Court adjourns case till September
Home / Cover / National / Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings
TAMBUWAL

Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings

— 11th July 2018

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has blamed the killings in the country on failure of leadership.

Tambuwal, in a statement he signed and released yesterday said the deaths were avoidable and preventable.

“The worst part of all this is that these deaths are avoidable and the killings preventable. It boils down, at the end of the day, to failure of leadership. Nigeria cannot progress and be part of a 21st Century forward looking world by creating new batches of mourners every other day.

“This is not the way to go. That is not what Nigerians voted for in 2015. That is not what will build a virile, united, united, politically stable and economically prosperous African giant,” he said.

The former House of Representatives speaker commiserated with families of those killed across the country.

“I wish to commiserate with the families, friends, colleagues and associates of all our beloved fellow citizens, who lost their lives in the persistent and senseless killings now occurring in all parts of our dear country. Indeed, the growing spate of mindless shedding of innocent blood, especially of policemen and other security personnel on their lawful duty posts, has brought a new dimension to the reprehensible state of insecurity in the country.

“Last May, three policemen were shot dead in Sokoto State by kidnappers, who abducted a Syrian national they were escorting. A few days later, four police officers were ambushed and killed in Benue State. Last week, seven policemen were reportedly gunned down, in cold blood, in Abuja, and their arms and ammunition taken by unknown persons.

“This is happening amidst repeatedly reported cases of attacks on police stations and other security facilities in various parts of the country.

“The question from every law abiding citizen today is: “Who will protect us, when even those constitutionally charged with the responsibility of protecting our lives and property have, themselves, become vulnerable targets of criminals? Where shall we run to for protection, when the institutions of state put in place to protect us are being progressively dismantled by opportunistic criminality and the trained personnel are also on the run?

“It bears repeating for me to state here that Nigeria’s security architecture and the strategies currently adopted and deployed for national security, if any, need a comprehensive overhaul. It is not working. The needless waste of life everywhere, both those of trained security personnel and ordinary citizens, is a drain on the nation’s resources and an unacceptable diminution of our valuable human capital.

“Every policeman or military personnel is someone’s father, mother, brother, sister,uncle, aunt or friend. The number and frequency of deaths is undermining our humanity, making us less sensitive to the gravity of the situation we are in today and also creating a new generation of Nigerians, who may get accustomed to inhuman acts as the norm.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TAMBUWAL

Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings

— 11th July 2018

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has blamed the killings in the country on failure of leadership. Tambuwal, in a statement he signed and released yesterday said the deaths were avoidable and preventable. “The worst part of all this is that these deaths are avoidable and the killings preventable. It boils down, at the end of…

  • STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE

    Ekiti Guber: Don’t be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure,’ Buhari tells voters

    — 11th July 2018

    As Oshiomhole, Tinubu, APC governors drum support for Fayemi Wole Baloguan, Ado Ekiti President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged voters not to be deceived by what he described as crumbs being served by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stomach infrastructure but embrace the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi Saturday’s…

  • OBASANJO

    Again, Obasanjo attacks Buhari

    — 11th July 2018

    Accuses FG of using EFCC, agencies to witch-hunt opposition Nkechi Chima, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies to witch-hunt and intimidate other opponents. Obasanjo alleged that some judges are already being intimidated; to prepare them to…

  • THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE

    FG to shut third mainland bridge for repairs

    — 11th July 2018

    The Federal Government has concluded plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos. The federal government disclosed this through the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, yesterday. Kuti added that consultations are already underway for closure of the bridge; for repairs. The bridge connects the mainland part of Nigeria’s commercial capital to the…

  • SENATE - EXECUTIVE

    Senate may clash with executive

    — 11th July 2018

    To debate FG’ constitution, human rights breaches Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate has resolved to debate allegations of constitutional and human rights violations by the Executive arm of the Federal Government. The debate should have been conducted yesterday but for the unexplained absence of the lead promoter, David Umaru (APC Niger East). The enactment of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share