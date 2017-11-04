The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari
4th November 2017 - NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication
4th November 2017 - Arsenal Beach soccer team for COPA Lagos
4th November 2017 - Canadian city rakes in $32m from FINA meet
4th November 2017 - Ex-Rangers, Udoji clash’ll be a carnival – Ejindu 
4th November 2017 - …Fans to pay N61,500 to watch match
4th November 2017 - FIFA gives go –ahead for Nigeria, Argentina friendly
4th November 2017 - Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance
4th November 2017 - Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law
4th November 2017 - 21,000 policemen for Anambra guber
Home / National / Reps want farm settlements set up in 36 states, FCT

Reps want farm settlements set up in 36 states, FCT

— 4th November 2017

From Kemi Yesufu

The House of Representatives has backed the call for the Federal Government to establish farm settlements in federal constituencies in the 36 states  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   This is as the House on Wednesday passed for second reading, “a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act, 2004 to Increase its Membership and Functions for Strategic Operations and Interests and to Vest in the Authority Powers to Establish Farm Settlements across the Country for the Purposes of Attaining Food Sufficiency and to Establish the National Farm Settlement and Youth Empowerment Agency to create a Mechanised System of Farming”.

Lawmakers expressed support for the bill, sponsored by a member, Evelyn Oboro, as two other members, observed that the fact that majority of the farms would be run by trained youths made the proposed facilities veritable means of creating thousands of jobs.

Speaking to Saturday Sun on the bill, Oboro, who is the member representing Opke/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency of Delta State, said there was a need to enact a law to further promote agro-entrepreneurship, especially among young people and women.  The lawmaker added that a law backing the establishment of farm settlements, where large and medium up-takers can do business with female and young farmers, would go a long way in stemming the rural- urban drift, as well as reduce poverty in low income communities.

“We cannot attain food security, reduce poverty, create thousands of jobs like we desperately need to, neither can we earn much needed foreign exchange by continuing with the situation where our farmers sell poorly packaged food items at subsistence level”, she said.    

Oboro maintained that the National Assembly  must support moves by  states and the Federal Government to diversify the economy through hitherto overlooked sectors like agriculture, tourism and ICT.

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Pascal Chimezie 4th November 2017 at 7:26 am
    Reply

    I think the lawmaker, Evelyn Oboro and those sponsoring this bill, are unwittingly being used by some powerful forces behind the scene. This bill sounds like the controversial National Grazing bill reharshed.
    What is wrong with our lawmakers from the Southern Nigeria? At a time when the clamour is for the devolution of powers from federal to states, why are you talking about FG establishing farm settlements in 36 states & FCT? Farming should be part of the states responsibilities.
    Let nobody fool Nigerians.
    This bill, I suspect, is way to carve out areas for bloody Cattle herders and their cows and instigate more killings of Innocent local people. This bill is a bad omen. It portends danger for the country, and I say capital NO to it. If ever our opinion counts in their legislative business!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari

— 4th November 2017

•President rejects APC automatic ticket BY FEMI BABAFEMI President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown an open challenge to his All Progressives Congress, APC, to free the space for other leaders of the ruling party who are eyeing his seat in the 2019 contest. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar leads the pack of APC chieftains who have…

  • NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication

    — 4th November 2017

    Stories by George Aluo AKWA United Players have resumed training for the new sea- son even as Coach Abdu Maikaba has called for discipline and dedication as “we prepare for the season ahead”. The pioneer Aiteo Cup Champions who will be representing the Country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba International Football Club…

  • Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance

    — 4th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu. The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged…

  • Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

    — 4th November 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh/Kano Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2017 supplementary budget  of N22, 377, 874, 716 into law. Speaking during the signing of the bill at Aminu Kano House in Abuja, Ganduje restated his commitment to achieving  a  balanced budget through the completion of  all projects outlined in the 2017…

  • 21,000 policemen for Anambra guber

    — 4th November 2017

    •IG briefs Buhari, promises to appear before Senate From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met  with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to discuss the security situation in the country especially the preparation ahead of the November 18 elections in Anambra. Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share