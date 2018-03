The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the minister of State in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari.

The green chamber took the decision after the minister failed to attend a debate on steel development in Nigeria.

The lawmakers equally passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who was also absent at the gathering.

The failure of the two ministers sparked an outrage on the part of members of the chamber who resolved to set up an investigative committee to probe the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The motion of no confidence vote was moved by the Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Details later…