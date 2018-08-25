Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port

The issue of the abandoned Onitsha Inland Port came to the fore again in the House of Representatives last week. It was at a three day public hearing organised by the House Committee on Ports, Harbour and Waterways chaired by Hon Patrick Asadu, to investigate the abandonment of the Onitsha Inland Port among other issues. READ ALSO: Death on Lagos waterways Speaking at the public hearing, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) General Manager in charge of Research, Planning and Evaluation, Mr. Istifanus Magwe confirmed that the Onitsha Inland Port was abandoned five years ago, for inexplicable reasons. According to Magwe, NIWA abandoned the Onitsha Ports since 2013 because they were waiting for “orders from above.” For the the committee, it was disappointing that NIWA has failed to put the Onitsha Inland Port to use since 2013, in spite of huge sums of money expended on the project by the federal government. It stated that investment in the Port seem to have gone down the drain. Some time last year, the abandonment of Onitsha Port generated serious concerns on the floor of the House, following a motion moved on it by the member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon Obinna Chidoka. Chidoka had in his motion called on the House “to investigate the abandonment of Onitsha Inland Port”, which was conceptualised during the administration President Shehu Shagari in the second republic; as a port of origin and final destination for cargoes, in order to ease the perennial congestion of the Lagos ports. The lawmaker had explained that the port was abandoned when the military overthrew the regime of Shagari in 1984, noting that work started on it again in 2009 when the government of President Umaru Yar’Adua took interest in the port and awarded a contract valued at N4.182 billion to rehabilitate the facility. According to him, the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan completed rehabilitation of the port and commissioned it in 2012 as bonded wharf where the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies would generate revenues through export and import of cargoes. READ ALSO: Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos

Chidoka had lamented that despite the huge resources spent on the seaport, it is allowed to deteriorate while other ports, particularly the Lagos port is congested with goods largely imported by businesses situated close to Onitsha port. The debate on the motion generated diverse opinion on the status of the Onitsha Inland Port, with Hon Lynda Ikpeazu representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State arguing that the port has not been abandoned. Ikpeazu had stated that that it is unfair for anyone to say that the Onitsha Port was abandoned, noting that the government had mandated NIWA to get consultants to do Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and social report on the seaport. “Once, they are doing that (EIA), the Minister of Finance will now go to FEC and get approval. It is also important to know that the Minister of Finance had already gotten World Bank loan, not specific for this, but this inclusive. “It is a process that has already started. So, it is unfair to say that it has been abandoned. If the issue was raised some years back, one would be okay to say that it was abandoned. It is not abandoned,” she had contended. After the heated debate, the House adopted the motion and mandated its Committee on Ports, Habour and Waterways to investigate why the Onitsha Inland Port is not operational, five years after it was commissioned. The House also directed the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to undertake the dredging of River Niger to facilitate passage of vessels and badges from the sea to the Onitsha Inland Port facility. Regardless, at last week public hearing, NIWA cleared all doubts that the Onitsha Inland Port, was actually abandoned five years ago, because it is waiting for “orders from above”. It is curious that a project of that magnitude, with enormous economic potentials, could be abandoned by the government for five years running, after hundreds of millions of naira had been expended on it, because the agency concern is waiting for “orders from above.” Like I stated on this column when the issue of Onitsha Port was debated by the House last year, it is imperative for the Port to work in the overall interest of the country.