Home / National / Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos
CUSTOMS

Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos

— 22nd August 2018

Zika Bobby

The Zone A office of  the Nigeria Customs Service,  Post Clearance Audit (PCA) unit has recovered N8,698,124,641 between January and June 2018.

The recovery is N2,687,980,161 above the N6,010,144,480 collected as at June 2017.

This was disclosed by Customs Comptroller in charge of the unit, Muhammed Abba Kura, while briefing the Assistant Comptroller General and Zonal Coordinator for Zone A, Aminu Dahiru during a visit.

Kura told Dahiru that in addition to what has been collected, the unit has uncovered another N2 billion underpayment by one company in respect of several transactions, assuring that the  defaulting company will be made to pay to government.

He said the payment was coming after the Customs headquarters resolved the dispute between the unit and the defaulting company in favour of the Lagos PCA Unit, insisting that the firm underpaid Customs duties.

The comptroller also frowned at multiple incidents of wrong addresses given by some importers and agents to make accessing them difficult and impossible.

 

