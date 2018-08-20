Rep. donates N1m to Sokoto flood victims

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A member House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, on Sunday, donated the sum of N1 million to support victims of a recent flood disaster in Kebbe Local Government area of Sokoto State.

Dasuki is representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of the state in the House of Representatives and is also the Chairman, House Committee on Navy.

Daily Sun gathered that the disaster, which occurred, on Friday, left many homeless, destroyed farms, animals and other valuables.

Dasuki, who was represented by Alhaji Attahiru Dan-Madi also commiserated with the victims. He urged them to take the disaster in good faith.

READ ALSO: Osun APC chieftain dumps party, leads 3,000 members to ADP

“As your representative I want to assure you that I will forward this incident to the National Assembly for immediate support and assistance by relevant Federal Government agencies,” he said.

In his remarks the District Head of Kebbe Alhaji Abubakar Kasimu, commended the lawmaker for the support. Kasimu represented by Alhaji Labbo Kabi said the flood had destroyed many houses and caused a lot of other damages.

“We are presently taking the number of victims and extent of damages; I assure you that the assistance given will be channeled to the right beneficiaries.” the District Head said.

Some of the victims in an interview commended the lawmaker for the donation.