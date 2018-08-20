– The Sun News
Osun APC chieftain dumps party, leads 3,000 members to ADP

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, at the weekend, boosted the chances of victor of the candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the September 22 governorship election, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, when he defected to the party with other 3,000 APC members.

Babayemi’s supporters who came from Ayedaade, Ayedire, Ola Oluwa, Irewole Isokan, Ejigbo Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Iwo that made up the Osun West Senatorial District converged in Gbongan Town at the weekend where the defectors were received into the ADP.

While addressing the crowd at the event, the  party chairman,  Toye Akinola, described  Babayemi as a politician with distinction.

He described ADP as a party that respects people’s opinions and gives premium to equity and justice.

He added that Babayemi had chosen the right path where his political aspirations would be met.

In the same vein, ADP leaders, including Jekayinfa, Soji Ajayi and Azeez  Adesiji, described ADP as a political party to look out for in all elections.

They recalled their days in APC, where they claimed their opinions were never respected, they subsequently urged people to support ADP for the growth and development of Osun State.

Sunday Akere, who is immediate past Commissioner for Information, said that the state would only progress when grassroots politicians who, he said, knows where shoes are pinching the  citizens, are elected into leadership positions.

Akere, who lauded the bold step taken by Babayemi, in pitching tent with the ADP, emphasised the need for people of Osun West Senatorial District to support him and his new party, the ADP.

After receiving ADP flag, Babayemi explained that before now, he had put smiles on the faces of the people and pledged not to renege in that regard.

He described the ADP governorship candidate, Moshood Adeoti, as the best among the lot in the race. He identified justice and equity as factors that distinguished ADP from other parties and urged those who have not collected their PVCs to do so and vote for Adeoti on September 22.

Recalling Adeoti’s antecedents in politics, Babayemi assured the people of the state that if he became the governor,  he would take the state to the next level of development.

Babayemi expressed optimism that ADP  would form the next government in the state, adding that, “the time is ripe for the people of Osun to gain their freedom from the shackles of political colonial masters.”

Addressing party supporters,  Adeoti appreciated the people’s support and promised not to let them down.

He, however, expressed displeasure over how his former party, the APC, disregarded the rights of people of Osun West to the governorship seat.

READ ALSO: Lalong’s financier defects to contest governorship seat in PDP

He also described as ‘callous’ the refusal of the APC government to fix the dilapidated  Iwo/ Osogbo and Ejigbo /Osogbo roads amid other facilities that fall within Osun West Senatorial District.

He assured that the issue of modulated salary and nonpayment of pensions and gratuities would be a thing of the past if he becomes the governor.

Maintaining that Osun State is blessed with several natural resources and fertile land, Adeoti said if supported to win the  election, the challenge of unemployment, under employment, hunger, high taxation and other inhuman programmes initiated by the present administration would be addressed.

“Omoba Dotun Babayemi, is an epitome of service to humanity. The Gbongan prince and philanthropist has assisted thousands of people of Osun West Senatorial District in the areas of education, health, sports and employment opportunities,” Adeoti said.

“It is on record that Omooba Babayemi has so far given over 400 brilliant, but indigent students scholarships covering their university education.

“Besides, in his vision to ensure that the young lads were productively engaged, Omooba Babayemi, from time to time, organizes summer schools for private and public schools in the 10 local government areas that make up Osun West District.”

READ ALSO: 2 electrocuted in Anambra

“To therefore describe Omooba Dotun Babayemi as a good Samaritan whom God has sent to relief the people of Osun West of abject poverty, is no gain saying, considering those, who in one way or the other, benefitted from his philanthropy  in the area of free medical service.

 

