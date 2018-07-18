– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel
18th July 2018 - 2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda
18th July 2018 - Where politics disunites, football unites
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: A new era?
18th July 2018 - Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell
18th July 2018 - 2019 polls: FG seeks NASS approval for N242bn budget
18th July 2018 - Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption
18th July 2018 - Total lockdown on Lagos highway
18th July 2018 - Ekiti election falls below global standards – Observers
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP
Home / National / Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel
AGF - RECOVERED FUNDS PROBEL PANEL

Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel

— 18th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were absent at a public hearing on the status of recovered public funds and assets from 1999 to 2016 organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Finance, yesterday.

Also absent at the investigative hearing were the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Customs Service, among other government agencies.

Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, Kingsley Chinda, expressed surprise that no government agency honoured its summons.

READ ALSO: Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households

The lawmaker explained that the investigation was not a witch-hunt, said the agencies will be re-invited to appear before the committee by next Tuesday.

Chinda noted that “we made a publication in the newspapers and invited the Ministries, Departments and Agencies by way of letters.

“And, unfortunately, not one government ministry, agency or department is here. We invited the AGF, ICPC, EFCC, DSS, customs and several other agencies; about 18 MDAs. By next Tuesday, when we will resume sitting, we shall re-invite them.”

While declaring the public hearing open, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, said the House will leave no stone unturned in its quest to ascertain the whereabout of the funds and assets recovered by the government in the period under review.

Dogara, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Pally Iriase, stated that all along, there have been confusion about the status of funds and assets recovered from some citizens and corporate bodies from 1999 to 2016.

The speaker stated that the total value of recovered funds and assets within the period under review is estimated at $2 trillion,

He noted that the House has mandated its Committee on Financial Crimes to investigate whether any crimes have been committed in the course of the management and disbursement of funds recovered by government.

“It is common knowledge that there are a lot of conflicting reports and claims from various agencies of government concerning the status of the funds and assets recovered from some citizens and corporate entities by law enforcement agencies.

“As a parliament, we cannot fold our arms and allow the confusion trailing the whereabouts of the recovered funds and assets to continue.

“We believe that, as a parliament, we owe the people of Nigeria the duty to ascertain the resources available to government and how they are being appropriated in their interest.

“This is in line with the exercise of our constitutional powers in sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGF - RECOVERED FUNDS PROBEL PANEL

Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel

— 18th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were absent at a public hearing on the status of recovered public funds and assets from 1999 to 2016 organised by the House of Representatives…

  • KABIRU TURAKI

    2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda

    — 18th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN). Babangida said Turaki’s agenda is capable of transforming the country. READ ALSO: Corruption, stealing under APC unprecedented – Turaki, PDP presidential aspirant “I am in love with your…

  • 2019 ELECTION BUDGET APPROVAL

    2019 polls: FG seeks NASS approval for N242bn budget

    — 18th July 2018

    – Funds for election materials, security, logistics, others – Polls’ll be free, fair, Buhari assures Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly seeking approval for the sum of N242 billion to fund the February 2019 general elections. Of the total sum, N228, 854,008,215 would be vired from the controversial N578.319…

  • INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

    Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption

    — 18th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the aid and cooperation of the international community in the anti-graft war. President Buhari in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, specifically appealed to member states to support ICC with jurisdiction…

  • APAPA OSHODI - LOCKDOWN

    Total lockdown on Lagos highway

    — 18th July 2018

    – Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share