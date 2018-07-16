Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households

Wabba insisted that Organised Labour would only measure the sincerity of the government after seeing the empirical data and the criteria that will be used to determine those being considered the poorest of the poor in the country.

Another Nigerian, Kaycee, reacting to one of our publications on the Abacha loot queried the proposed sharing formula.

He stated: “I want you to ask the proponents of sharing Abacha’s loot to the poor, to tell Nigerians how to determine who is poor, the criteria for being poor and how to extend this loot to the said poor people.

“Truly, Nigerian leadership has gone mad. It is in delusion and grossly dead in ideas. For heaven’s sake, this administration is an agglomeration of dead woods bereft of any iota of focus and intelligence.

“For this group of labour officials who are supporting this proposal, we would need their brains examined by psychiatrists. This is a totalitarian failed society, I must confess with unequivocation.”

Also reacting, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Muda Yusuf, said the recovered loot is part of the revenue expected to fund the budget, especially the social intervention fund, which includes the N5,000 being shared to the people in selected states, micro credit scheme and others.

“The social intervention fund is meant for the poor. I believe the money is going to come as social intervention programmes of the government and these are targeted at the poor on the lower level of the economy,” he said.

The LCCI boss, who pointed out that the money, through the budget, could be used to address a lot of social infrastructure challenges, said that would be more ideal rather than distributing physical cash to the people.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on its resumption a fortnight ago resumed debate a bill seeking to use the $322 million (or N116 billion) Abacha loot to fund the Ajaokuta Steel Company and Railways.

This was barely six days after the House passed a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari to halt ongoing plans to distribute the $322 million to 302,000 poor households in 19 states without database.

The details of the bill for an “Act to allocate the returned looted Nigerian government fund of $322 million from Switzerland for funding of Ajaokuta Steel Company and Railway line(s) projects in Nigeria and for other related matters,” was promoted by Rep Ossai Nicholas Ossai, PDP, Delta and five other lawmakers.