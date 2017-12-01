Reason Robaz Entertainment signed Ega – Philip Asiotu

For Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri and Wazobia FM OAP, Igos, Robaz Entertainment, which they both unveiled recently amidst pomp and panache at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, comes across as “the latest and best entertainment outfit in town”.

According to the celebs, Robaz Entertainment will do its things in a unique way and the formal launch was just to make the concept sacrosanct. Also while speaking about the new outfit, top comedian, actor, musicologist and Airtel brand ambassador, Monkals, who is also a manager in Robaz, disclosed that the label’s new signee, Martinz Ega, has a lot to offer music lovers in Nigeria.

And true to his words, Ega, who thrilled guests at the event, gave a good account of himself with a scintillating performance that left no one in doubt that he’s prepared to take on the music industry.

Monkals, however, said Robaz Entertainment is not only into music but also movies and events. “We’re starting out with the record label arm of Robaz Entertainment, and Martinz Ega is the first artiste we’re pushing out into the world. But we are also into movies and we’ll come out with a movie soon. We are also planning to hold a major event in and outside Lagos next year,” he said.

On his part, Philip Robor Asiotu, CEO, Robaz Entertainment, revealed that he established the outfit in order to give back to the society that made him a successful international businessman

“Robaz Entertainment is here to set the standard and let our actions speak for us. You’ve seen Martinz Ega perform. Why did we sign him? Simple. He has a message, lots of things to tell the people and we’ll support him fully to do that. That way, he’ll make timeless music which is our desire.”