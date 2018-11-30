Over a decade ago you were in Nigeria to promote your music and now you are back again. What has changed about you?

I’ll say God’s time is the best. Twelve years ago we were trying to bring my sound back to Nigeria but

it didn’t work out so I chose to be very careful. You see, I did not just want to come and ruin what I will call my ‘industry’ hence I took my time but now we are back for good.

What were your challenges back then?

I came back to Nigeria with all the products that I had but getting the right hands to work on it was a problem. I was doing the promo myself because they didn’t even have money. I said ‘okay, I will do it with my own money’ but the contract they gave to me stated that half of my profits would go to them. We printed 10, 000 copies of Naija Ile to test the market and I went back to the United States. Upon all the money that I spent I did not get a dime in royalty. I kept sending money for promotion and not one single CD came back from the 10, 000 copies. That was the breaking point for me so I took my time before taking the decision to finally come back.

What steps have you taken to avert such an occurrence this time around?

If I didn’t know ACI I wouldn’t rely on them. ACI is based in Pennsylvania in America and the contract is an American music industry standard contract. ACI is into music in America so they understand how the music industry works. I don’t see the owner of ACI as a hustler because if he was, by now we will have so many artistes on the label. They have what it takes to promote any artiste.

Let’s look at Majek Fashek. You played talking drum in his band, how did you meet him?

I knew him a long time ago at Japex Studio in Anthony Village, Lagos. There was Ras kimono, Mandators and Feladay among others. I was playing talking drums during sessions. I was at Decca Studio that fateful day when Sunday Are revealed Majek Fashek was doing a new album and he needed an African talking drummer. The song was Free Mandela. He gave me his address and I went after him and when I met him he was excited and that was how he asked me to join his band.