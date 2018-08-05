Since moving to north London from Ajax, Eriksen has managed to develop into one of the most creative and impressive midfielders in the League

Real Madrid are, to put it lightly, not having the best transfer window in the club’s history this summer.

Although the club have brought in players such as Alvaro Odriozola and Vinicius Jr, it’s fair to say that Los Blancos haven’t greatly improved their overall squad with the additions they’ve made so far.

However, this could be about to change, as Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are ready to make a €200M swoop for Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen if current star Luka Modric ends up leaving the club this summer.

The story also notes that the Croatian international has possibly suggested that he wants to secure a move away from the Spanish capital this summer, meaning that we may very well see Real make their move for Eriksen if things go a certain way.

Although Eriksen and Modric definitely have their differences, Real would be signing a player who is easily capable of replacing the Croatian should the midfielder leave.

Since moving to north London from Ajax a fair few years ago now, Eriksen has managed to develop into one of the most creative and impressive midfielders in the Premier League.