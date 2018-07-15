Croatia captain Luka Modric has been named the winner of the Golden Ball award at the 2018 World Cup.

The 32-year-old picked up the accolade for best player at the tournament after guiding his side to the final in Moscow.

Although Modric finished on the losing side as France ran out 4-2 winners at the Luzhniki Stadium, he nonetheless became the first Croatian to win the coveted award.

The Real Madrid midfielder beat Belgium’s Eden Hazard and France’s Antoine Griezmann to the Golden Ball.

Modric scored two goals and had one assist during the seven games in Russia, leading his team to two penalty shootout victories in what was Croatia’s best ever showing in the World Cup.

At 20th in FIFA’s world rankings, Zlatko Dalic’s side were the lowest-ranked team to reach a World Cup final, and the 13th different nation to do so.