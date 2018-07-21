– The Sun News
Latest
21st July 2018 - Real Madrid unveil $71m wonderkid Vinicius Junior
21st July 2018 - Mario Gotze penalty sees Dortmund down Man City in ICC opener
21st July 2018 - Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians
21st July 2018 - 431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo
21st July 2018 - 2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday
21st July 2018 - Police seal off Delta APC secretariat
21st July 2018 - Leaders on Leadership: With the comeback kid
21st July 2018 - Lessons from Thai rescue operation
21st July 2018 - Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar
21st July 2018 - Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Real Madrid unveil $71m wonderkid Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid unveil $71m wonderkid Vinicius Junior

— 21st July 2018

FOX

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was officially unveiled by Real Madrid on Friday after completing his blockbuster transfer from Rio’s Flamengo.

Madrid signed the player two years ago for 45 million euros (A$71M), in a deal that would become official after his 18th birthday on July 12, 2018.

Vinicius Junior was accompanied on his trip to Madrid by compatriot and former Real player Ronaldo, who led Brazil to the World Cup title in 2002.

“Vinicius is a player with a lot of quality and talent. He’s the biggest prospect for the future of Brazilian football,” said Ronaldo.

The player said he was ready to seize his chance.

“This is the best opportunity a football player could have,” said the youngster who joined Flamengo at age 10.

“I’m going to sacrifice a lot to show that I deserve this opportunity,” he said at his presentation alongside Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“Even at this age (18) I’ll show the coach and my teammates that I’m ready to play, ready to do whatever is necessary”.

READ ALSO Mario Gotze penalty sees Dortmund down Man City in ICC opener

Perez, has in recent days promised a series of big signings after allowing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to move last week to Juventus.

“Congratulations and welcome to your home,” he told Vinicius. “At only 16 years of age you decided that Real Madrid was going to be part of your life.

“You wanted to succeed with this badge and now it’s time to work for it”. The Real president said he had the highest hope for the youngster. “We believe that he’s called to be one of the greatest of this new era that is approaching. We’re convinced that he’s one of those players who will mark the future in a very special way.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NORTHERN

Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians

— 21st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore northern  leaders who recently faulted the way President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was handling the nation’s security challenges, describing them as ‘selfish leaders.’ The leaders of some socio-cultural organisations led by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had issued a communiqué accusing President Buhari’s administration of incompetence…

  • PHARMACEUTICAL

    431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo

    — 21st July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria ( PCN) has sealed the premises of 431 Pharmaceutical outlets in various part of the state for various offences. This was just as the Council has advised the public to always request for the registration status of operators by asking for licenses from any Pharmaceutical outlet to…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday

    — 21st July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola All is now set for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s mega rally in Adamawa State as stakeholders within the PDP household nationwide, will converge in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, for what is expected to be the formal declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  to run for president of…

  • POLICE

    Police seal off Delta APC secretariat

    — 21st July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The secretariat of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba was, on Friday, sealed by the police following attempts by the Jones Erue-led faction to re-inaugurate parallel state executive committee. Erue, who enjoys the backing of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, had last month, inaugurated his executive even without…

  • UMAR

    Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar

    — 21st July 2018

    Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest. In this interview, he insisted on his earlier position on the contentious issue even as he made another startling disclosure that the Hausa/Fulani…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share