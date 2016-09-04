The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
4th September 2016 - We are in trouble, aren’t we?
4th September 2016 - Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment
4th September 2016 - Media and national development in a parasitic, “competitive” world
4th September 2016 - The agenda  
4th September 2016 - Favourite file: I love salmon, baked beans with potatoes–Felicia Stephen-Okoye
4th September 2016 - Nigeria must position textile industry for export market –Adesina Ojengbede, CEO, House of Desina
4th September 2016 - Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates
4th September 2016 - Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings
4th September 2016 - Gunmen abduct three children in Benue
4th September 2016 - Militarisation won’t resolve Niger Delta crisis
Home / Business / Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates
Bayo

Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

— 4th September 2016

By Ayo Alonge

Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt.
In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other questions pertinent to his business as well as  the Nigerian business environment.

What motivated you into doing  business?
I had been in business as an undergraduate and right from my youth too. We organized shows for students and  brought popular musicians to school. So, business has always been part of me.
At what point  did your company commence operations?
This company is only one of the chains  I have. In 1996, I incorporated  Williams Properties and that birthed another, Bethel Realty Group in Chicago in 2004 and another  in 2009, in Canada. In 2010, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates was incorporated.
What do budding  realtors  need to know about establishing a mega real state business like yours?
Real estate business is a major business. I always tell people about it. It  involves taking care of people’s lives. God created everything and He gave some people the ability to manage  and that is what we are doing. Anybody that can invest in real estate has invested in his life, not just for now but for the future. You now commit such investment into the hands of someone. Hence, a real estate agency must  be  diligent otherwise  you destroy  lives of  clients  who trusted you with their investment. In the  real estate business, there are developers, who develop property for people as well as property managers. We are Estate Surveyors and that entails property evaluation for banks and  telecommunication firms and that can be for different purposes. Also, we do evaluation and feasibility appraisals for insurance companies and other financial institutions. We tell you the best area to invest your money in. What matters in property investment  is location. If the location is not right and you put your money there, you may lose out completely. Many years ago, if you came to this area where  our company’s head office is located, you could buy a plot of land for N1 million, but today, that same property goes for between N70 million  and N80 million . If you were advised  to invest then, today, you won’t have any cause to regret it but if someone had told you to buy some acres of land in Mowe, you cannot compare such investment  with one around here. So, that’s an important  point I think people need to note.
What’s the staff strength of  your firm?
We have over 60 people on our payroll and branches  in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt.  We don’t owe  staff salaries, because we work hard  and we’re solvent. Our workers are proud of  their jobs, because they know  it’s  their means  of livelihood.
Is there any room for  partnership with your  firm or you willing to employ more workers?
God won’t come down to help anybody. You and I  have to help each other. Government cannot help everybody. We have another company that we incorporated since 2010 but it’s about to commence operations. Due to peculiar obstacles  in  property evaluation, we’ve incorporated  Real Estate Multiple Services of Nigeria which would be a sort of data bank to enhance accurate  evaluation. This country  has to get  that right, otherwise it’s inimical  to business. For example, if you are willing to sell  a property for N100 million and the valuer  quoted N300 million and  the buyer cannot pay, that would be a problem. The firm  is developing like those we have in Europe and  especially in the United States.
Is your firm  cost effective and satiating client’s needs?
Yes it is. Before you get to the top in this country, you must have  sound connection. As it is now, government is looking for money and they must do that by harnessing every resource, especially small scale businesses. If you are not well connected financially, you may not be able to start any business in the country because of the way things are at the moment.
Could you elaborate on your  group of companies? How did it all start?
Initially, we incorporated a property firm and obtained  license to participate in  real estate transactions and  manage property. Hitherto, you needed to incorporate a firm with about N10,000 and you could even do business from the comfort of your home. You didn’t  need  huge capital to commence and like every other,  we needed the right  contacts. I think  all that matters in business is integrity, but there are quacks and fraudsters all over. Over the years, we’ve built a reputation on customer satisfaction and integrity. Even if you deposit trillions of naira into our accounts, it’ll be intact. Real estate, like any other business, is fraught with risks. If you need a property and I get you one  and eventually  you are not interested in it, at that moment, everything we have put into that transaction as a company goes down the drain.
What’s your vision for the business?
Yes, it is to build people. It’s not always about money, like I tell people. When you build people, you have built an empire; when you build an empire, you have built a legacy and that is everything. That is the essence of our company. To that effect, there is a web portal  we are also building for property evaluation.  Remember, I said God created this world and entrusted property into the hands of some people to manage it.
Do you plan  further expansion of your business?
Yes, there is always  room for that. When you develop your chain of businesses, people  naturally flow with your pattern.
What should Nigeria  do  to regulate the real estate  business given the problem of quacks and fraudsters in the business despite the efforts of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers?
That’s a very brilliant question. I have told you we have branches  in Canada and US. In these countries you cannot be a realtor  without  a license. That’s what we have been trying to imbibe  in this country. Best practices entail probity, prudence and shrewdness. Nigerian Institution  of  Estate Surveyors and Valuers  as well as government  are grappling with quacks and fraudsters in the business but as a practitioner, I’m  discussing  with the registrar on what to do. At present, nothing is being done to protect members of the public from being duped by fraudsters who pretend to secure a property for someone but end up defrauding him. We don’t do that in our firm.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Bayo

    Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings

    — 4th September 2016

    The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2, a DFiD project, will hold a seminar on the conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states. In a statement, the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, explained the reason for the proposed seminar:…

  • gunmen

    Gunmen abduct three children in Benue

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Gunmen have again kidnapped three children in Benue State. Barely three days after the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Benue State Security Council paraded six children rescued from kidnappers in Makurdi, the state capital, Sunday Sun gathered that three children of same parents — Alfred Adunm and his…

  • Sole

    11 days after… 4-yr-old still wailing for stolen younger sister

    — 4th September 2016

    ■ Release my child, mother pleads By ANDERLINE ALAOMA the past 11 days have been pure psychological torture for four-year-old Rebecca Idowu, whose younger sister, Christiana, a two-year-old toddler, was stolen by a woman close to their home in the Mazamaza area of Lagos. Though young Rebecca may not fully express her pain in words,…

  • Police

    Hard times: Prison now charges visitors N400 to see inmates in Owerri

    — 4th September 2016

    …As inmates also pay N30,000 for cozy cells ■ NPS Comptroller General urged to institute panel of investigation From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri people who throng the Owerri Prisons in the Imo State capital to visit their relatives are now forced to pay N400 before they could be allowed to see them. This was even as…

  • Funder

    Founder turns church into prostitution ring in Ogun

    — 4th September 2016

    From NGOZI UWUJARE The  founder of a white garment church in Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State, 54-year-old Idowu Olupinla, who allegedly turned the place of worship into a house of sin is now gnashing her teeth in regret, in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Ogun State Police Command, in Abeokuta. Olupinla allegedly…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Emefiele: Nigeria’s situation requires hard choices

    — 4th September 2016

    GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has again stressed the need for all Nigerians to face the reality that these are not normal times across the globe and therefore hard choices are required to turn the situation around. He vowed to deploy appropriate monetary policy tools “to attain an inclusive growth…

  • Lassa-fever-OK

    NCDC confirms 5 cases of Lassa fever

    — 4th September 2016

    …Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Rivers states affected By Azoma Chikwe THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five cases of Lassa Fever in four states of the country. The centre, which said the cases were recorded between August 24 and   September 2, disclosed that two cases were recorded in Plateau; and one…

  • Stella

    Senator Oduah buries son in Anambra

    — 4th September 2016

      …Saraki, Obiano, Archbishop Okeke pay tributes From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Willie Obiano and Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke were among the dignitaries that paid tributes to the late Chinedu Maxwell Oduah-Etoromi, son of Senator Stella Oduah, during his burial in AkiliOzizor, Ogbaru Local Government Area of…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351