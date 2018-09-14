– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 
14th September 2018 - Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form
14th September 2018 - Enugu explains delay in road maintenance
14th September 2018 - Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
14th September 2018 - Imperatives of govt’s intervention in rising building material prices
14th September 2018 - 1960: Violence follows army coup in Congo
14th September 2018 - 1982: Hollywood princess dies
14th September 2018 - 1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award
14th September 2018 - Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss
14th September 2018 - Why home builders should consider compact soil for foundation
Home / National / Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 

Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 

— 14th September 2018

Sunday Ani

A United States-based Information Technology (IT) expert, Prof. Linus Idoko Eze, has urged citizens of Enugu State to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

Idoko Eze, who served in the New York Department for Education for 25 years, as curriculum developer and Information Technology (IT) instructor, argued that the best choice for the people of Enugu in 2019 is for Ugwunyi to take a second shot as governor to further advance his current “superlative” feats.

READ ALSO Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form

The Igwe-elect of Ada-Ogwa Nato autonomous community, Umuida, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state recently returned home on the invitation of his people; to head their community, after he retired as a way of appreciating his contributions to the development his community. 

He said he was a strategic crusader for Ugwuanyi’s 2015 victory, under the Gburu Gburu Support Group (GGSG), USA, where he headed the Education Committee, adding that, like majority of Enugu citizens, the group is satisfied with Ugwuanyi’s performance so far. 

“We at GGSG, USA, are pleased with the  governor’s performance so far; we are proud of him.  It is not easy to find a governor, in this clime, who is loved by all…”

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 

— 14th September 2018

Sunday Ani A United States-based Information Technology (IT) expert, Prof. Linus Idoko Eze, has urged citizens of Enugu State to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, stressing that he deserves a second term in office. Idoko Eze, who served in the New York Department for Education for 25 years, as…

  • Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form

    — 14th September 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday. Madumere, who arrived the APC secretariat at about 11:30am, was received by the party’s Organising Secretary, All Abubakar Kari, who…

  • Enugu explains delay in road maintenance

    — 14th September 2018

    The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State explained that the delay in the pavement and surfacing of excavated and stabilised potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state, is due to “the resurgence of the rains.” Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, further explained that the persistent rains have made it…

  • MASSOB

    Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary

    — 14th September 2018

    …No, only 13 people were arrested – Police Aloysius Attah, Onitsha No fewer than 125 members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were allegedly arrested, on Thursday, while many others allegedly sustained injuries during a rally to mark the 19th anniversary celebration of the organisation in Anambra State….

  • building

    Imperatives of govt’s intervention in rising building material prices

    — 14th September 2018

    Maduka Nweke The soaring prices of building materials in the country remains a source of concern to all players in the built environment. This is so because prices of building materials are constantly changing and in the process altering budget of builders. Aside altering budget, the low income earners who may want to develop a room,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]