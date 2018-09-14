Sunday Ani

A United States-based Information Technology (IT) expert, Prof. Linus Idoko Eze, has urged citizens of Enugu State to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

Idoko Eze, who served in the New York Department for Education for 25 years, as curriculum developer and Information Technology (IT) instructor, argued that the best choice for the people of Enugu in 2019 is for Ugwunyi to take a second shot as governor to further advance his current “superlative” feats.

The Igwe-elect of Ada-Ogwa Nato autonomous community, Umuida, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state recently returned home on the invitation of his people; to head their community, after he retired as a way of appreciating his contributions to the development his community.

He said he was a strategic crusader for Ugwuanyi’s 2015 victory, under the Gburu Gburu Support Group (GGSG), USA, where he headed the Education Committee, adding that, like majority of Enugu citizens, the group is satisfied with Ugwuanyi’s performance so far.

“We at GGSG, USA, are pleased with the governor’s performance so far; we are proud of him. It is not easy to find a governor, in this clime, who is loved by all…”