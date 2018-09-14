– The Sun News
Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form

— 14th September 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.

Madumere, who arrived the APC secretariat at about 11:30am, was received by the party’s Organising Secretary, All Abubakar Kari, who also received his forms.

Addressing journalists, Madumere said he was in the race to contest the governorship election, as well as provide good governance and true leadership to the people.

Eze Madumere also called on the general public not to dwell on the oppressive treatment being meted out to him, including the impeachment plots against him, but urged them to judge him by his wealth of experience, competence and leadership style.

READ ALSO Enugu explains delay in road maintenance

He added that with vast availability of human and natural resources, the state is least expected to be at the lowest layer of performing states, in terms of development, promising that he has the administrative and political capacity to turn the socio-economic fortune of the state around.

“Believe me, it has been a long, long walk in search of true governance and true leadership to the good people of Imo State.

I have spent 25 years in this business, humbly and loyally offering my best pieces of advice to lead our people through a progressive path.

“My best may not have been good enough because I was not in charge. However, I have no regret threading this path because God’s ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts.

The time to change the narrative in my dear state for the better is now.”

Latest

Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form

