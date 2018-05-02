Ramadan: Cleric advises traders against price hike

NAN

An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdulraheem Jimoh, has called on traders not to hike prices of goods as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

Jimoh, who gave the advice in an interview, on Wednesday, in Ilorin, Kwara State, noted that it had become a practice for many sellers to inflate prices of their goods once Ramadan was about to start.

He said it was important for such sellers, especially the Muslims, to know that ‘’Ramadan is a month recommended to give alms, to earn rewards.’’

”We are supposed to give more during the holy month instead of exploiting people by hiking prices of goods.

”It is not that the goods are expensive from the manufacturers, but it is because we like to inconvenience ourselves, thinking we are outsmarting others.

”So, it is a practice that should not be encouraged and we need to start telling them now, ” Jimoh said.

He said that people should rather engage in practices that would earn them reward and shun those that would incur the wrath of Allah.

”As from now, even before we enter the Holy month of Ramadan, we should start the good deeds enjoined in the Holy Quran so as to get used to them.”

Ramada is expected to start either May 15 or May 15, according to Islamic clerics