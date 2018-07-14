r-APC: Oshiomhole after my life – Buba Galadima

The media people should be the ones educating people, bring out all my interviews with you people I said they are starting on the wrong foot and it is in your record that I said so and that they should be careful and avoid the pitfalls of PDP because anything that they will accuse them of doing wrong ,once they start doing that it means they will derail and people put pressure on me including yourself, that is why I said it was not time for me to speak until after two years when the performance of government being put in place by our party can be assessed. Now we have reached an irreversible end the government cannot do anything new than what they are already doing like fighting corruption, arresting people, intimidation, taking people to kangaroo court etc.

All these things they want to do are the roles followed by other parties as well and they have not succeeded . What they are doing is what Field Marshal Indi Amin did in Uganda. How did it end? They think that now they have absolute control of the instrument of government, therefore they can rig themselves into power. Let them remember I am a student of history, if they don’t know I should remind them about one man called Babo of Ivory Coast. Where is he now. Where is Charles Taylor now? You are saying that the administration has not done well? If Buhari had died before becoming President, people would have been coming to his grave side to worship him but now that he has become President, people have seen his performance and now everybody is left to judge. If you believe that Buhari is doing very well in the APC then you are free to join but if you believe that what we are doing is the correct thing , then for God sake please follow us. You are the judge if you are satisfied with the performance, their infrastructural development, security, economy then you can follow them. However we don’t believe so. They are saying that the President inherited a bad economy. Don’t you think that may have affected him too? Why should I understand that? The oil is selling for $80 now. During General Sani Abacha’s government, he managed Nigeria with $9 to $11 per barrel under the economic wizardry of Professor Samuel Uko. The hallmark of a good leader is his ability to assemble good people of impeccable integrity and performance to assist you to rule. That is leadership and in Nigeria nobody can lead without communicating with the people. We are a proud society. If anybody tries to see you and you can’t see him, he/she assumes that you don’t want to see him because he is from a different tribe. That is the perception of people. We are a proud society, which means you have to be available to the people 24 hours a day. What you are accusing the government of doing, you had also accused PDP of the same thing It is true we have accused the PDP of several things. You know that better and if the same situation provides itself I could still do the same, but every crook in PDP has migrated to the APC and are still accommodated. So, those that are in the PDP are pure, clean and courageous people and those of us who are pure and clean in the APC will find birds of the same feather and therefore we will flock together. Nigerians should be able to see the difference. What I have to say in simple language is that every bad person that wants to run away from justice will join the APC. This is not the APC of our dream. Jolly Nyame and Dariye and they both belong to APC. How can APC people say that they are clean? The PDP government started prosecuting them and that shows what APC today is and what PDP today is. If they don’t touch me, there are certain secrets one has to live with until his death. They are not the saints we think they are . According to my religion after Mohammed, there should be no prophet but if there were to be another prophet, I could have counted myself as a good competitor. What do you think will actually threaten this coalition? The truth of the matter is that, those on the other side are not sleeping. They can use state powers, they can use state funds, they can use power of coercion, persuasion. They can use bribery to ask you to withdraw, if not how can a man of integrity sign a paper and then he says he’s withdrawing? Do you think Buhari will win in 2019? In 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, PDP had a strong competition in primaries in all the elections. General Buhari in 2003, 2007, 2011 he never won the election. In 2015, there was a competition and then he won the election . If care is not taken and he declares himself candidate and PDP becomes open , transparent and provides a level playing ground and brings out one man transparently, they can win the election. A word is enough for the wise.