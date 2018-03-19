The Sun News
Home / Columns / Puzzled or troubled? Ask the boss

Puzzled or troubled? Ask the boss

— 19th March 2018

By popular demand, the Social-and-Emotion-Reengineering Series, Ask The Boss, that ran on the network service of Radio Nigeria and Facebook for years, is back. Fans would recall that when sponsorship or the lack of it compelled the resting in 2015/16 of their flagship independent production, Bush House Nigeria, of which it was a part, the socio-emotional answering machine naturally went kaput. But, in the twilight of last year, pressure began to mount for a comeback even if only on Facebook. As the dawn of this year rounds off in less than a fortnight, this is the opportune moment to announce its re-entry.

I am excited to return, and especially now when cases of psychological trauma are likely to increase -no thanks to politics and the forthcoming general elections. If life ever threw stuff at you that you don’t understand, I am here to meet minds with you twenty four seven. Remember what they say: a problem shared is a problem half-solved. Inbox me the matter and your photograph via facebook.com/michaelbushnigeria; pleading anonymity if.

Already, my Facebook inbox is brimming with your concerns. Rest assured that I shall field them one by one on my timeline, and occasionally as part of this column when space permits. I trust Heaven to imbue me with both the wisdom and knowhow to navigate those tricky enquiries. Whether that situation likes it or yes, our input shall make it better.

Today, it’s our sister, Citizen Godswill John, writing from my home state of Akwa Ibom who wins pride-of-place bragging rights. I need first though, to report her to the court of Ask The Boss scarecrows. She taunts me to no end about my Arsenal foreverability. Why won’t she allow ‘sombori support his club in peace’!

Of course, that wasn’t me talking. That was in the voice of another Ask The Boss regular, the monstrously-mischievous Mfonobong Usoro. I don’t talk like that, and I promise you I shall never sound like that no matter how much Ms. Usoro & her social media badtgang try to corrupt me. Now, preamble over: beyond Arsenal, what missile(s) did Citizen John fire at me?

Here you are: ‘The Boss, thank you for your great work. It is so nice have Ask The Boss again. I believe God can also use you to help me. My questions are: are there aspects of life that are beyond our perception and understanding? How do I know the time to continue holding on, or to let go? Does nature shape personality more than nurture? If money cannot buy happiness, can anyone be truly happy with NO MONEY’?

My, my, my! Citizen wants this Ask The Boss session to be a philosophy class. Let’s meet her there, shall we? Surely, a thousand and one aspects of nature defy understanding and explanation.

For instance, don’t you bother about God and how He came about? What about your own life, don’t you nearly run mad just thinking where and who or what you were before dad and mum got together to manufacture you? Don’t you lose sleep seeing how unfair and partial life is: girls who keep themselves until marriage struggle all the way to find, and sometimes die without, husbands let alone children; whereas their Campus roommates, their exact opposites who rose to the status of double four-star generals in abortion, easily find the best husbands and run beautiful homes?

My dear Citizen, look: life is America Wonder; the more you look, the less you see. In the circumstance, I advise you do as I do: flow along, understand and explain what you can and flee from other issues that raise your blood pressure for nothing. Furthermore, knowing when to keep holding on or to let go is another catch-22. Most times when you hold on tight, you would at the end look like a stupid fool (forgive the coinage); and at other times when you didn’t, the world would never stop mocking your impatience.

So, what do you do? Hold on all you can, but pray without ceasing and watch out for the day you no longer have peace holding on. On that day -that same second- let go: it is finished in your favour!

Going forward, Citizen Godswill John, the question bordering on which is more important between nature and nurture in human development is straight cut. Nature is supreme, all-round. If nature created you a dunce and predestined you to end up in Dundee United, no amount of nurture can rescue you. However, a combination of both is a better talisman in moulding personality!

Your last question is slightly vague. Is it no money as we say in Nigeria where public office holders sitting on, and in most cases helping themselves to, billions claim there’s no money to give the people dividends of governance and with which rich, miserly husbands dismiss their wives and children who only want to buy basic needs? Money is inevitable, indispensable and fundamental but, it has frustrating limitations. Money can neither bribe death nor buy joy.

Yet, you and I need all the good money we can acquire. Please keep away from blood and such other evil monies, because their conclusion is gloom. As to whether one can ‘be truly happy with no money’, my answer is yes. I’d hasten to add though that my family and I would rather we were truly happy with money!

My dear Citizen, I hope with these few points of mine I have convinced you that Ask The Boss is awesome -forgive the immodesty. Many thanks, and don’t hesitate to fire back if there’s any matter arising. See you at the top. God bless Nigeria!

