Putting my name on watch list political, petty, Fayose tells EFCC

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has berated the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for putting his name on the watch-list describing such move as ‘political and petty’.

According to a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, Governor Fayose said he is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would remain there not minding any form of intimidating.

The governor also said he was not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow, reminding the anti-graft agency and those who it is working for that nobody is God and God is not a man that He would condone injustice.

READ ALSO: IBB to Saraki: I’ll support your presidential ambition like your father supported me

The governor stated that he had earlier informed the EFCC through a letter that he would come to their office on October 16, 2018. He wondered why the desperation, insisting that he would report on that day.

Fayose ‘ s full statement.

“EFCC, when a woman is being brought to you as a wife, you don’t have to peep through the window to see her. As I said in my letter, Insha Allah, I will be in your office on October 16, a day after the expiration of my tenure.

“EFCC putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.

“They should expect me on October 16, 2018.

“I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation,” he said.