IBB to Saraki: I’ll support your presidential ambition like your father supported me— 16th September 2018
John Adams, Minna
Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind the Presidential ambition of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki’s presidential bid, saying that his late father supported him during his failed presidential ambition.
“It is my turn to do what your father did to me”, Babangida said when Saraki visited him, in Minna, Niger State, on Saturday, as part of his nationwide campaign tour for the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention.
Babangida said he would treat the presidential aspirant as his own son and ensure that he succeed in his ambition
He pointed out that “I will rightly observe that you are my son, for coming to pay a courtesy visit.
READ ALSO: Alleged N117b debt: I haven’t committed Ekiti to any debt – Gov. Fayose
“I remember when I was still in office, I spoke with your father, Oloye Saraki who was always providing advises on a number of things attached to this country.
“He always made himself available to me, to give advises and encouragement which will move the country forward.
“Your visit today is historical, now it is your time and turn to come to me and I will do just that.”
While commending Saraki for his sense of maturity and strategic thinking, Babangida told the aspirant that his programme are so dear to him and he share his vision for the country.
“You mentioned three things that are very dear to us as military, and we fought to get them to preserve them.
They are unity of the country, the security of lives and the economic development.
“The security of the people and their well being of the ordinary man are the right objectives for campaign and leadership for this country.”
Babangida also commended the Senate President for his resilient in the handling of the affairs of the upper chamber of the National Assembly, adding that “you have been able to hold the senate together for these years.
“I commend you, you have my support for these three reasons you have itemised and I hope the people will listen to you.”
READ ALSO: Vital business etiquette rules
Earlier, Saraki had told the former Head of State that Nigeria is now at a crossroad following the high level of hunger, insecurity and killings across the country.
According to Saraki, “We need a country that can be united by a leader who shows concern on the unity of his people, and to provide a direction for this country.
“We are committed to protect our democracy and put the country in the right direction. The issue of security has been of great concern and poverty has also taken a toil out of our people.”
The era of the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes call the IBB, Saraki, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon, Buharis, Abdusallam, fulani illiterate cattle rearing touts, fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. This territory natives of this generation has come to clean the ruins of this natives territory with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which is underway. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!