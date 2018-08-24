– The Sun News
SOFTWARE

Pupils develop “Made in Ikeja Mobile Games‘’

— 24th August 2018

NAN

A software development company, Softwareshop Pty Ltd., on Friday said that 16 pupils on a three-month free software development training had to develop computer games and apps for their usage on Android phones.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Austin Agbakor, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Agbakor said that the 16 pupils were those who had taken advantage of the three-month free training on software by the Computer Village hub (Cvhub), a subsidiary of the softwareshop.

According to him, the pupils have started designing some games applications which is tagged “Made in Ikeja Games”.

He said that such an effort by the children would boost their knowledge on Information Communication Technology and make them economically independent.

Agbakor said the three-month free training for pupils was an effort to meet the target of training 100,000 Nigerians in partnership with Codefest Nigeria, that promotes idea meeting technology to create a unique product for enterprise and community.

It is a hackathon event, a software coding and application contest where students come together and use technology to transform ideas into reality.

NAN reports that Cvhub had on Aug. 6, commenced a three-month free training for children on software development, coding, Robotics and so on.

NAN also reports that at the launch of the Cvhub in Lagos on Aug. 3, Agbakor had said that the training was also to give back to the society.

According to him, training children well on software development, and providing the right environment will boost Nigeria’s production of software in line with international standards.

“CVhub starts free training on Aug. 6 at the heart of ICT market in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would acquire relevant skills at the training.

“CVhub will make products that can be tagged `made in Ikeja’ during this training through children,” Agbakor said.

He urged the three tiers of government to invest in capacity building, especially in technology for improved economy.

A software developer at Codefest Nigeria, Mr Victor Morgan, said that CVhub was looking forward to excelling.

“CVhub is looking forward to doing great things; we are looking at ideas that are disruptive among the kids. CVhub trains kids to be lords of themselves,” he said.

He, however, advised that children who have yet to be registered to take advantage of the five days “Games Boot Camp’’ that would commence on Aug. 27 to Sept. 1.

NAN reports that CVhub, the venue of the training offers training in coding and cloud among others.

