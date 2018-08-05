The public servant as a transformational leader

A public service transformational leader is a change agent who, with insider advantage, has a deep understanding of the current state of the system and its constraints.

Tunji Olaopa

The topic of leadership has been a constant in any discourse that touches on Africa especially Nigeria. Whenever the question arises on why Nigeria or any of its component parts has not been able to reach the fullness of her potentialities and gifting, the missing piece in the picture is always leadership, and it is not just anything but right leadership.

Undoubtedly, leadership is a heavily explored concept. A quick Google search of its meaning will produce 269 million results. Despite the massive number, I doubt if definition is the issue in interrogating leadership as concept, rather it is the action and performance records that are usually in contention.

Though, there are as many definitions of leadership as can be, I will define leadership as the art of leading others to deliberately create results that wouldn’t have happened otherwise. A systematic interrogation of leadership through the prisms of the fundamental indices of this definition is therefore necessary.

If we are able to define leadership, then where do we situate transformational leadership which is a higher derivative of leadership? As leadership is an instrumental process and technique serving as a means to an end, leadership experts have developed models and styles based on different methodologies in relations to followers and dynamics to reduce ambiguities associated with the concept.

Transformation Leadership model as a theory was introduced by American political scientist, James Macgregor Burns, and he described it as playing out when “leaders and followers make each other to advance to a higher level of moral and motivation”. Therefore, leaders who fit into the transformational leadership model are able to stimulate and inspire their followers to achieve extraordinary outcomes and, in the process, develop their own leadership capacities.