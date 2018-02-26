The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Emefiele bags The Sun award for Public Service
26th February 2018 - Amosun has transformed Ogun economy, others – Akinola
26th February 2018 - Endless strike turns Ekiti varsity into ghost town
26th February 2018 - Catholic Church launches TV programme for youths
26th February 2018 - NUCFRLANMPE tasks FG on indiscriminate importation
26th February 2018 - TUC: 35 states owe workers salaries, benefits
26th February 2018 - Fuel crisis looms
25th February 2018 - ‘Our People First’, says Rep. Namdas in turbanning ce
25th February 2018 - Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self
25th February 2018 - Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency
Home / Business / Emefiele bags The Sun award for Public Service

Emefiele bags The Sun award for Public Service

— 26th February 2018

The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of The Sun titles, on Saturday, February 24, 2018, conferred the Public Service Award for 2017 on the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as part of its 15th Annual Awards ceremony. 

The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, was in recognition of current policies championed by Emefiele aimed at strengthening the country’s economy.

Osagie listed Emefiele’s policies to include various interventionist programmes geared towards poverty eradication and, which have continued to engender sustainability and restoration in the Nigerian economy. He particularly noted that under Emefiele’s watch, the country has witnessed a massive drop in the volume of rice importation and an upscale in rice self-sufficiency, leading to relaxed pressure on foreign exchange.  Presenting the award to Emefiele at a ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, lauded the efforts of the CBN Governor and his team for stabilising the economy and moving it forward. 

In his brief acceptance remarks, Emefiele thanked the Sun Publishing Ltd. for finding CBN worthy of the award and dedicated the award to all staff of the bank, stressing that CBN has the best crop of personnel capable of competing with those at other central banks from any part of the world. 

Other awardees included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who bagged the Sun Man of the Year Award; the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who received the Governor of the Year Award; Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was honoured as Outstanding Politician of the Year; and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who received the Sun Award for being the Most Supportive First Lady of the Year.   Also honoured were Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Gombe State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, for their outstanding performances in agriculture; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, for his courage in leadership; and Mr. Peter Amangbo, the Group Managing Director of Zenith, as Banker of the Year.  

One major highlight of the night was the posthumous conferment of Hero of the Year on the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, who was killed in February 2017, while guarding a branch of Zenith Bank in Owerri, Imo State.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emefiele bags The Sun award for Public Service

— 26th February 2018

The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of The Sun titles, on Saturday, February 24, 2018, conferred the Public Service Award for 2017 on the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as part of its 15th Annual Awards ceremony.  The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, was in recognition of current policies…

  • Amosun has transformed Ogun economy, others – Akinola

    — 26th February 2018

    A maritime expert and community leader in Ifo-Ewekoro area of Ogun State, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, has commended Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for bringing about an “enduring transformation of the state’s economy including agriculture industrialisation and housing.” Speaking in Itori at the weekend, Akinola said Governor Amosun has carved a niche for himself not…

  • NUCFRLANMPE tasks FG on indiscriminate importation

    — 26th February 2018

    …Says it’s killing business in the sector The National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) has tasked the Federal Government to curb the indiscriminate importation of goods that are presently manufactured in Nigeria. This is even as it said the practise was killing business in the industrial sector of the…

  • TUC: 35 states owe workers salaries, benefits

    — 26th February 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the weekend raised the alarm that the number of states owing workers wages has grown to 35 as  the 2019 general election draws near. Speaking after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, the TUC said only Lagos State was up to date with salary…

  • Fuel crisis looms

    — 26th February 2018

    …As NUPENG vows shutdown over marketers’ sack threa Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned that it would shut down the oil sector if the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) sacks its members as threatened in a recent ultimatum to the Federal Government. The marketers, last Tuesday,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share