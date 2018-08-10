– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina
10th August 2018 - Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
10th August 2018 - Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster
10th August 2018 - Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel
10th August 2018 - Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut
10th August 2018 - Nigeria Judokas shine at African Championships
10th August 2018 - Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31
10th August 2018 - 100 golfers set for NHF Charity tourney
10th August 2018 - Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity
Home / National / PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina
PSV

PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina

— 10th August 2018

Reigning Eredivisie champions, PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Chelsea’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina.

According to The Mirror, PSV are keen on signing Aina on loan and reportedly have the best chance of acquiring his services, as they can offer the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League – provided they overcome either Qarabag or BATE in the playoffs later this month.

Aina is also on the radar of clubs like Torino, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers.

READ ALSO Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti

Chelsea apparently believe a spell at PSV would be a great step forward in the career of the fullback after he impressed whilst on loan at Hull City through the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old, who was named in Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad list for the 2018 World Cup, is behind Davide Zappacosta, Emerson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and his compatriot Victor Moses in the pecking order of wingbacks at Chelsea.

Aina did not take part in any of Chelsea’s last four pre-season games and appears to be excluded from the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The London club opens their Premier League season on Saturday with a clash away to Huddersfield Town, while PSV’s first Eredivisie match of the season is at home to Utrecht later the same day.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PSV

PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina

— 10th August 2018

Reigning Eredivisie champions, PSV Eindhoven are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Chelsea’s Nigerian defender Ola Aina. According to The Mirror, PSV are keen on signing Aina on loan and reportedly have the best chance of acquiring his services, as they can offer the chance to play in the UEFA…

  • Haiti

    Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti

    — 10th August 2018

    Rasheedat Ajibade’s first-half penalty kick was enough to see Nigeria edge Haiti 1-0 in Group D at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 to secure a crucial three points, keeping their knockout round qualification hopes alive. The match started at a furious pace but neither side were able to off any real goalscoring…

  • NASS

    NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

    — 10th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has described the barricade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), as ‘gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution’. This was even as he maintained that the police was not informed about the plans and has no pre-knowledge of the barbaric…

  • Victor Moses

    Chelsea ‘yanks off’ Victor Moses giant poster

    — 10th August 2018

    Chelsea have replaced Victor Moses’ giant poster at the tunnel of the Stamford Bridge with that of record-breaking goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Observers have insisted that this does not mean the Nigeria star does not have a future at ‘The Blues’. The development came at a point speculation emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers had made a late…

  • Albacete

    Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut

    — 10th August 2018

    Ahead of his official debut for La Liga outfit, Levante Moses Simon on Wednesday made an appearance for his new club as they claimed a 5-6 pre-season win over Albacete to lift the Campeones del trofeo. Both teams were tied at 2-2 with Simon introduced 73 minutes into the game for his debut, when his team were…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share