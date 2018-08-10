Rasheedat Ajibade’s first-half penalty kick was enough to see Nigeria edge Haiti 1-0 in Group D at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 to secure a crucial three points, keeping their knockout round qualification hopes alive.

The match started at a furious pace but neither side were able to off any real goalscoring threat. It took until the 36th minute to see the breakthrough, with Nigeria being awarded a penalty kick after Anam Imo was fouled in the area by Haiti’s Dougenie Joseph.

Africa’s top scorer in qualifying for France 2018, Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade made no mistake when presented with the opportunity and converted what turned out to be the winning goal from 12 yards.

Haiti responded to going behind almost immediately but the post denied Nerilia Mondesir after a swift counter-attack. The Caribbean side continued to push for the equaliser but Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie proved to be equal to every challenge that came her way.

Mondesir and Melchie Dumonay took much of the initiative going forward, looking dangerous at times, but the Nigerian backline, marshalled by Nnadozie, held on for the victory.