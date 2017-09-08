…Prove me wrong, tell the world your salary

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has refused to back down from allegations that Senators and members of the House of Representatives collect jumbo salary.

Sagay had, at a lecture he delivered at the Nigerian Society of International Law public lecture on Tuesday, in Lagos, entitled The many afflictions of anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria, alleged that a Senator gets N29 million in monthly.

“From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian Senator earns about N29 million a month and over N3 billion a year.

“Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.

“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00,” Sagay added.

Regardless, an interview with Premium Times, yesterday, Sagay refused to back down. He challenged Senate to prove him wrong by publishing what the lawmakers collect as salaries and wages.