…Prove me wrong, tell the world your salary
— 8th September 2017
Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has refused to back down from allegations that Senators and members of the House of Representatives collect jumbo salary.
Sagay had, at a lecture he delivered at the Nigerian Society of International Law public lecture on Tuesday, in Lagos, entitled The many afflictions of anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria, alleged that a Senator gets N29 million in monthly.
“From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian Senator earns about N29 million a month and over N3 billion a year.
“Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.
“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00,” Sagay added.
Regardless, an interview with Premium Times, yesterday, Sagay refused to back down. He challenged Senate to prove him wrong by publishing what the lawmakers collect as salaries and wages.
May God have mercy on our greedy SENATIVES. I can’t call them Senators because there are disgrace to humanity. There are no more senators but SENATIVES. if one person collect such amount of money, now tell me why they will have private universities every where, private hospitals, private jets and all the luxury hotels in this world. Family are dying every day because of hunger and there are not doing anything to subside the suffering of the masses instead they are there to share their toilet allowance and their urine allowance. very soon they will collect grave allowance that is my prayer to them.. GREED SENATIVES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGER. thank God for who God is. All those monies are VANITY UPON VANITY, they will not take anyone to Heaven. I know the will lie of such money. Only one sickness will close their eyes forever.