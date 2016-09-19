Proposed Lagos-Abuja rail: We won’t celebrate yet –Ekiti PDP

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said it would not celebrate what it describes as “mere promise by the Federal Government to include Ekiti State in the station routes of the Lagos-Abuja railway project” until it is delivered.

The party accused politicians already celebrating the proposed inclusion as “attention-seeking sycophants from the powers that be in Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari has not done Ekiti any special favour by including the state in routes for a railway project that is still on paper.”

“Ekiti people are wise enough not to succumb to the propaganda of ‘we will’ that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is known for by praising President Buhari for what he has not done.”

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the PDP said President Buhari should rather fix the economy and mocked those praising the president for the reported inclusion of Ekiti in the railway routes.

“When we see the rail-lines being constructed here in Ekiti, we will believe them. As it is now, it is still in the realm of the kind of promise made by Dr. Kayode Fayemi about President Barrack Obama of the United States of America’s visit to Ekiti State that never was.”

It said further; “every little thing that they promised, they have not fulfilled. Even the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Rail line that is in this year’s budget, have they done anything on it? What has happened to the much publicised School Feeding Programme and N5,000 per month stipend for unemployed youths?”

The party called on the federal government to refund the billions of naira spent on the rehabilitation and construction of federal roads in Ekiti State.