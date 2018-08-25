– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom
25th August 2018 - APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate
25th August 2018 - From the belly of the Mediterranean Sea: Libyan returnee recounts experience
25th August 2018 - How ABUAD will emerge Africa’s best university by 2020 – Aare Afe Babalola, Founder and Chancellor
25th August 2018 - Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti: Eight years of setting the pace
25th August 2018 - Tears, anger as catholic faithful bury slain priest in Abuja
25th August 2018 - EJIRO NADIA 08140609848
24th August 2018 - 2019: Amosun’s ex-dep, Adesegun joins Ogun guber race
24th August 2018 - Fayose commences allocation of new market shops to Ekiti traders
24th August 2018 - Osun APC chieftain resigns, defects to PDP
Home / Cover / National / Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom
PRO BIAFRA WOMEN

Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom

— 25th August 2018

This was just as lead counsel to the Pro-Biafra women said he will take legal action against the Imo State Police command for illegal detention of the women

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Owerri Magistrate court 3 erupted in jubilation yesterday following the acquittal of the 127 Women Pro-Biafra protesters who had been remanded in prison custody a week ago for their participation in what the Imo State Police Command termed public protest without valid police permit.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

This was just as the lead counsel of the Pro-Biafra women, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said he will take legal action against the Imo State Police command for illegal arrest and detention of the women.

After listening to the application brought by the state Director of Public Prosecution, Matthew Ijezie, the presiding magistrate S.K. Kadurumba struck out the case and promptly granted total acquittal to the 127 women who have been in the prison custody for over a week following their arrest during the pro-Biafra protest.

However, the lead counsel of the Pro-Biafra women in his application requested that the two vehicles which were earlier impounded by the Police should be released and was promptly granted by the Magistrate.

READ ALSO: IPOB: Igbo groups flay incarceration of women protesters

Speaking to journalists, he said that they will file a legal action against the Imo state police command for illegal arrest and detention of the Pro-Biafra Women who he said were deprived of their personal liberty.

“We are going to file a legal action against the Imo state police command for illegal arrest and detention of the Pro-Biafra women who had embarked on a peaceful protest but were attacked with tear gas and brutalised by the operatives of the Imo State police. So, we already knew that the charges of terrorism and treason preferred against them cannot be sustained and when the DPP made the application to discontinue the case, we did not oppose the application because it is not necessary”.

READ ALSO: Youths set court ablaze in Imo

Also, the Director of Public Prosecution, said that their main reason for coming to court was to advise for that the case should be discontinued the matter as there are no enough evidence to continued with the matter.

“We are in court this afternoon to tell the court to discontinue with the case based on the fact that there are no sufficient evidence of act of terrorism and treason preferred against the detained women and as the DPP who is representing the Attorney-General of the state I had to advise as earlier sought by the Magistrate”.

It would be recalled that the arrest and remand of the women had caused angst across the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRO BIAFRA WOMEN

Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom

— 25th August 2018

This was just as lead counsel to the Pro-Biafra women said he will take legal action against the Imo State Police command for illegal detention of the women George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Owerri Magistrate court 3 erupted in jubilation yesterday following the acquittal of the 127 Women Pro-Biafra protesters who had been remanded in prison custody…

  • REV KING

    APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate

    — 25th August 2018

    Rev King has been convicted for murder and awaiting execution at Sokoto Prison. However, two weeks ago, his campaign posters flooded the streets of Lagos. • It’s a joke taken too far – Ubani Vincent Kalu The Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said that the party may adopt the convicted General Overseer of Christian…

  • MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    From the belly of the Mediterranean Sea: Libyan returnee recounts experience

    — 25th August 2018

    With his eyes wide open, he jumped into a boat, with over 200 passengers hoping to make it through the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy. Sunday Ani Despite efforts by governments at all levels in Nigeria, the non-governmental organisations and international agencies to stem the tide of irregular migration through various advocacy programmes and…

  • AFE BABALOLA UNIVERSITY

    How ABUAD will emerge Africa’s best university by 2020 – Aare Afe Babalola, Founder and Chancellor

    — 25th August 2018

    A writer said the success of Afe Babalola University is hinged on his personal involvement. He is the de facto Chief Executive and also the Chief Marketer. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti In a recent interview with the Management Team of The Sun newspapers, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Founder & Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, discussed…

  • AFE BABALOLA UNIVERSITY

    Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti: Eight years of setting the pace

    — 25th August 2018

    In eight years, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) rose from a newly licensed private university to an acclaimed Citadel of Learning which the National Universities Commission, NUC, the Regulatory Authority for University Education in Nigeria, has acknowledged as “a model, benchmark and a reference point” as well as the “pride of university system in Nigeria”,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share