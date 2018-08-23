Youths set court ablaze in Imo

About 17 youths gained entry into the court complex about 6. 30 a.m. after overpowering security guards and proceeded to set ablaze the records office

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Aggrieved youths yesterday, set ablaze the record section of the magistrate’s court in Orlu, where some youths from the town are standing trial for alleged kidnap.

It was learnt that about 17 youths had forcefully gained entry into the court complex about 6. 30 a.m. after overpowering the security guards and proceeded to set ablaze the records office of the magistrate’s court.

One of the judicial workers who confirmed the attack, on condition of anonymity, told Daily Sun that the record office section of the magistrate’s court houses the case files and records of those standing trial before the court.

“When we arrived this morning, we saw smoke billowing from the records office where all the case files and records of those who have cases are kept. We were told that about 17 youths had over powered the security guards at the gate, forced their way into the court and immediately set the record section on fire.

“As I speak now, all the case files and records of the cases before the court have been burnt. Now there are no case files and records of cases, especially the recent ones.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem (SP), said those who had carried out the arson were suspected to be sympathisers of those remanded in custody for either kidnapping or armed robbery.

According to him, “we suspect that those who carried out the arson are suspected to be members of those who have been remanded for either kidnapping or armed robbery. But, burning the record office of the court would not, in anyway, help those who have been remanded for criminal offences.”

It was gathered that the Imo State Commissioner of Police has directed the Area Commander of Orlu to ensure that the suspected arsonists are arrested immediately.