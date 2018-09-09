Primary Election: Hurdles before PDP presidential aspirants

Omoniyi Salaudeen

Preparations for the presidential primary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections are now on top gear. Preparatory to the scheduled October national convention, the various state chapters of the party, yesterday held delegate elections to determine who would vote to choose its standard bearer in the upcoming polls.

Prior to that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party had released a 40-page document entitled: ‘Electoral Guideline for the

PDP, where the outline of the modality that would be adopted for the much-awaited primary was clearly spelt out.

While it said the presidential candidate would emerge through “modified open secret system,” it also clarified that the “aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the primary. According to the document, “the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party shall be final and binding.”

The document further added that each aspirant must be nominated by not less than “60 persons from at least two-thirds of all the states of the Fed- eration who shall be registered voters in their respective local government areas and also registered members of the party.” In addition, all aspirants are to swear to an oath to abide by the decisions of the party on the conduct of its primary elections.

Like never before, the race is star-studded and enthusiasm is high among its teeming supporters. The large pool of aspirants jostling for the ticket also leaves no one in doubt that elasticity of the umbrella of the party is strong enough to accommodate all manners of persons.

In the last couple of weeks, over a dozen of heavyweights have declared their intentions to vie for the number one position on the platform of the PDP. These include: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, his colleague in Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo, erst-while governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Jigawa State’s

Sule Lamido.

Others are David Mark, Attairu Bafarawa, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Makarfi, Kabiru Taminu Turaki (SAN), a former Minister of Special Duties, Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, a Professor of Communication Arts at the River State University of Education, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose. More are still expected to join the race in the days ahead.

In view of the growing number of contenders, some concerned stakeholders are already expressing worries over the possibility of achieving a rancor-free primary.

A former member of the BoT of the party, Ebenezer Babatope, expressing concern over the rising figure of the heavyweights who are struggling to vie for the position of presidency in an interview with Sunday Sun, said:

“I must confess to you, it is a worrisome thing to me. All I want to say is to appeal to our National Chairman and the national EXCO of the party to ensure that a level playing field is given to all those who want to contest. Once we are able to do that, all the heavyweights who are contesting will work together for the victory of the party.

“At the end of the primary, we will settle all the differences with the spirit of a united Nigeria. All of them have proved themselves to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria; all of them are democrats and they cannot compromise the tenets of democracy because of personal interest. By the grace of God, when the PDP forms the next government, we are going to put many of these heavyweights in the areas

where they are going to help the people of this country to develop.”

But another chieftain of the party who is a former Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, dismissed the worry, saying “the more, the merrier.” His words:

“That is the way to defend democracy. They should sign an MoU to ensure that whoever wins will be supported by other aspirants. Once the primary is free and fair; there will be no problem at all.” He advised aspirants to collect nomination forms for the Senate, governorship and House of Representatives as a back up since only one person will ultimately emerge at the end of the primary.

For the star-studded race, Sunday Sun gathered that issues of age, loyalty to the party, broad-based support, experience and integrity of aspirants would be the major determining factors for the emergence of the candidate of the party.

In this instance, Atiku, who is one of the leading aspirants, appears to be in a good stead to pick the ticket of the party, if experience and support base are to be taken into consideration. More than any other candidate, the former vice president, who is seen by many analysts as a detribalized Nigerian, has a strong support base across the geo-political zones of the country.

He also has a rich experience of the economy coming from his background as a successful entrepreneur and a former number two citizen.

Another unique selling point of his candidacy is his sustained campaign for the restructuring of the country.

Since the days of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Atiku has been in the forefront of the campaign for restructuring. He believes that only the restructure of the present federal system can address the incessant separatist agitations in the country. In actualizing his ambition, Atiku relies largely on the support of the young generation. He allegedly broke down in tears as he picked his nomination form for the coveted seat. Amidst his teeming supporters he said:

“The event today (purchase of nomination form) is significant and historic because this is the only time in my political career that young men and women in this country have come together without my knowledge or even consent to contribute their own hard-earned money

to buy me an Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Atiku’s outburst of emotion was symbolic of the experience of Presidential Muhammadu Buhari, who in the run up to the last presidential election in 2015, openly wept for the level of rot he observed in the country. It could also be that he has seen the signal that he would be the next president to mount the ladder of responsibility to fix the nation’s numerous problems.

Regardless, Atiku is going to confront a huge opposition from the rank of his party members, if assessed based on party loyalty and age. In his years of struggle for his presidential ambition, he had dumped the PDP severally to join other political parties. Again, at over 70, Atiku would also likely to meet resistance from the advocates of generational shift in leadership. Again, there are those who believe that he is not liked by many because of his antecedents even when they cannot point to his offenses. The spokesperson for Atiku Campaign Organization, Oladimeji Babiyi, in a telephone interview with Sunday Sun, insisted that the consequences of not picking Atiku as the flag-bearer of the PDP would be too grave for the party and Nigeria as a whole. He said: “Moving from one party to another should not be an issue because what Nigerians need now is somebody who has the capacity to lead this country. We need someone who can deliver Nigerians from the present mess. In any case, who has not moved in the Nigeria political space? The current president moved from one party to the other before he became Nigeria’s President. The current Senate President was in one party before he moved back to the PDP.

“To many Nigerians and many supporters of our party, that is not what matters now. What Nigerians are looking for now is someone who has the capacity, who is tested and experienced, who has a track record of achievements in both private and public life. And that is where Atiku comes in. “What Atiku camp is asking for is a level playing field. The delegates themselves know Atiku, they know he is the best for this country at this point in time. Apart from the fact that he is the only one who can push out the present government, they know that he is the only one who can take care of the needs of the Nigerian people. And he is a doer and not just a talker. All his achievements when he was VP are there for anybody to see. Except the party leadership wants the PDP to go into oblivion, that is when they will not ensure that Atiku becomes the flag bearer of the party. The consequences of not picking Atiku will be too dire for the country and even the party. PDP should think deep, act fast and act well.”