– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin
7th September 2018 - Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife
7th September 2018 - DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun
7th September 2018 - UN says journalists still face difficulties in Somalia in spite of progress
7th September 2018 - Ugbade attributes Golden Eaglets’ victory to teamwork
7th September 2018 - 90 percent chance Girona against Barcelona in U.S. says Sebas
7th September 2018 - Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against SSS
7th September 2018 - UNILORIN tasks NUJ on practical aspect of journalism
7th September 2018 - Kaduna Govt. to spend N3 bn on girl-child education, schools upgrade
7th September 2018 - Insecurity: Troops on red alert in Benue – OPWS Commander
Home / Literary Review / Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin
FESTIVAL OF NATIONS

Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin

— 7th September 2018

Ireland’s Festival of Nations is usually organised through a non-profit organisation, Diversity & Multicultural Initiative, which she set up a few years ago.

Henry Akubuiro

It was an afternoon of diversity and togetherness at the Mountjoy Square West, Dublin 1, Ireland, recently, as people from all walks of life and races celebrated this year’s edition of Ireland’s Festival of Nations.

READ ALSO: Thousands return to Ireland to vote in abortion referendum

The annual fiesta featured, among others, flags parade, music, face-painting, the Friendship World Cup, and “Your Rights Are Working in Stone” Workshop. Founded by the Yenagoa-born, Nigerian novelist, Carol Azams, who is also the Manager of Little Cambridge Nursery & Montessori School and the CEO at Skyline Bureau, the third edition of Ireland’s Festival of Nations was celebrated in grant style on August 18, 2018.

The festival, the only of its kind in the country, brings all cultures of the world to celebrate in one venue. The Republic of Ireland, lest we forget, will become the only English Speaking country in Europe once the UK exits Euro Zone next year.

The Mountjoy Square West was a sea of heads as this year’s festival recorded the highest number of participants and an audience of about 2,000 people, who came out from all parts of the country to witness the Festival of Nations.

It was a kaleidoscope of colours as more than 30 groups representing different cultures across the world attended the cultural razzmatazz, including the new Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, who was a special guest.

Predicated on the theme “Celebrating Diversity and Togetherness!”, the one-day festival commenced with a parade of nations, followed by live music performances, face-painting, workshops, Friendship World Cup, and cultural displays by citizens from many countries around the world, including India, Nigeria and other African countries.

READ ALSO: Our cultural diversity, potent driver of economic advancement, says Orji Kalu

Mrs Azam was excited with the outcome of the festival, which was unprecedented in its short history. “This year is our best edition. The turnout was massive, and the stage was packed with quality performances. The crowd was genuinely happy, as you could tell from their smiling faces throughout,” she remarked.

Aside the enthusiastic crowd, the founder of Ireland’s Festival of Nations was also delighted with the caliber of dignitaries who graced the occasion. She told Daily Sun:

“Many dignitaries also came around to join in the fun. The appearance of the Lord Mayor of Dublin was greatly appreciated by the crowd and stakeholders alike, as he visited each stall taking photographs with them.”

Of course, her better half, Mr Azams, was also present to give her support and partake in the festival. Said she, “My own husband, who hails from Edo State, was also there, and we had a great day together.”

Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted light rain, which gave the organisers the jitters. Last year’s festival was a washout with heavy rain. Fortunately for her and the participants, there was no single drop of rain at the venue this time. “I was so relieved,” she beamed with smiles.

Ireland’s Festival of Nations is usually organised through a registered non-profit organisation, Diversity & Multicultural Initiative, which she set up a few years ago. However, this year, it was co-organised with another organisation called Altogether in Dignity.

“The festival was such a huge success because of the support it received from the City’s Council of Dublin and special initiative through the Prime Minister’s office,” she echoed.

READ ALSO: Accord concondiale, the continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (17)
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Omolewa Ahmed

Knowing God makes us stronger as mothers – Kwara Gov’s wife

— 7th September 2018

NAN Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, Wife of the Kwara State Governor has urged Christian women to imbibe the act of knowing God for them to become stronger physically and spiritually. Omolewa Ahmed made the appeal in a keynote address at the 26th Annual Convention of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in…

  • dpr

    DPR to prosecute erring filling stations, LPG retailers in Ogun

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will soon start to prosecute defaulting petrol stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retailers in Ogun. The DPR said this had become necessary as some filling stations it sanctioned for committing one offence or the other had refused to comply with its rules. The Operations’ Controller…

  • JONES ABIRI

    Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against SSS

    — 7th September 2018

    Agbadua informed the court through a counter affidavits that Abiri was hiding under the Journalism profession to carry out criminal activities. Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on September 13, 2018 deliver judgment in the N200m fundamental enforcement rights suit instituted by the recently released…

  • unilorin

    UNILORIN tasks NUJ on practical aspect of journalism

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to train Mass Communication students on the practical aspect of journalism. Abdulkareem made this call when the State Working Committee of the NUJ, Kwara council, led by the Chairman, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, visited him on…

  • kaduna

    Kaduna Govt. to spend N3 bn on girl-child education, schools upgrade

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government said on Friday it would spend  N3 billion on girl-child education and schools’ improvement before the end of 2018. Malam Dahuru Anchau, Director of Public Schools in the state Ministry for Education, Science and Technology made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna….

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share