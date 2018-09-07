Festival of Nations: Nigerian lady unites the world in Dublin

Ireland’s Festival of Nations is usually organised through a non-profit organisation, Diversity & Multicultural Initiative, which she set up a few years ago.

Henry Akubuiro

It was an afternoon of diversity and togetherness at the Mountjoy Square West, Dublin 1, Ireland, recently, as people from all walks of life and races celebrated this year’s edition of Ireland’s Festival of Nations.

The annual fiesta featured, among others, flags parade, music, face-painting, the Friendship World Cup, and “Your Rights Are Working in Stone” Workshop. Founded by the Yenagoa-born, Nigerian novelist, Carol Azams, who is also the Manager of Little Cambridge Nursery & Montessori School and the CEO at Skyline Bureau, the third edition of Ireland’s Festival of Nations was celebrated in grant style on August 18, 2018.

The festival, the only of its kind in the country, brings all cultures of the world to celebrate in one venue. The Republic of Ireland, lest we forget, will become the only English Speaking country in Europe once the UK exits Euro Zone next year.

The Mountjoy Square West was a sea of heads as this year’s festival recorded the highest number of participants and an audience of about 2,000 people, who came out from all parts of the country to witness the Festival of Nations.

It was a kaleidoscope of colours as more than 30 groups representing different cultures across the world attended the cultural razzmatazz, including the new Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, who was a special guest.

Predicated on the theme “Celebrating Diversity and Togetherness!”, the one-day festival commenced with a parade of nations, followed by live music performances, face-painting, workshops, Friendship World Cup, and cultural displays by citizens from many countries around the world, including India, Nigeria and other African countries.

Mrs Azam was excited with the outcome of the festival, which was unprecedented in its short history. “This year is our best edition. The turnout was massive, and the stage was packed with quality performances. The crowd was genuinely happy, as you could tell from their smiling faces throughout,” she remarked.

Aside the enthusiastic crowd, the founder of Ireland’s Festival of Nations was also delighted with the caliber of dignitaries who graced the occasion. She told Daily Sun:

“Many dignitaries also came around to join in the fun. The appearance of the Lord Mayor of Dublin was greatly appreciated by the crowd and stakeholders alike, as he visited each stall taking photographs with them.”

Of course, her better half, Mr Azams, was also present to give her support and partake in the festival. Said she, “My own husband, who hails from Edo State, was also there, and we had a great day together.”

Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted light rain, which gave the organisers the jitters. Last year’s festival was a washout with heavy rain. Fortunately for her and the participants, there was no single drop of rain at the venue this time. “I was so relieved,” she beamed with smiles.

Ireland’s Festival of Nations is usually organised through a registered non-profit organisation, Diversity & Multicultural Initiative, which she set up a few years ago. However, this year, it was co-organised with another organisation called Altogether in Dignity.

“The festival was such a huge success because of the support it received from the City’s Council of Dublin and special initiative through the Prime Minister’s office,” she echoed.