Presidential panel to recover N87bn bad debts for FMBN

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has disclosed plans to recover N87 billion bad debts owed the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) by developers.

READ ALSO: FMBN issued 2,724 mortgages from 2015, says Fashola The panel, in a statement on Wednesday, said its Chairman, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, made the disclosure when he visited the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, in Abuja.

Obono-Obla said the debts arose from loans obtained by estate developers and primary mortgage institutions between 2009 and 2016, according to the statement signed by spokesperson of the panel, Lucie-Ann Laha. He said preliminary investigations revealed that some of the loans were not used for the purpose they were obtained. According to him, the loans were not serviced due to the bank’s failure to “enforce due process and proce- dures.”

Obono-Obla called on the FMBN management to co-operate with the panel by according it all the necessary assistance that would facilitate quick recovery of the debts. The recovery, he explained, would enhance the financial base of the bank and reposition it to better achieve its mandate of facilitating home ownership by Nigerians.