FMBN issued 2,724 mortgages from 2015, says Fashola

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday said the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) has issued 2,724 morgages since 2015 to assist Nigerians own houses across the country worth 20.237 billion.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Abuja, while Inaugurating the Boards of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Fashola, explained that government had embarked on the housing pilot scheme in 33 states to validate the type of houses for Nigerians which is factored by cultural and environmental conditions.

While inaugurating the board members, the Minister charged them to be selfless and committed.

He reminded them, that by virtue of their positions, they were the conscience of the society.

He added “it is an opportunity for you to participate by rendering services and it is hub of our democracy.

“We expect to see team work and efficient management, devoid of petition capable of slowing the pace of results required. You must take decisions that are on the part of Nigerians.”

He also reminded them not to accept positions just for the sake of the name, but they should be ready to work for the common good of Nigerians.

Fashola, who gave them the guts to flout his orders that may not be in tandem with the workings or the constitution, reminded them that good institution is an aggregate of good men and women.

He also reminded them of the hazards of public offices, charged them to brace up.

Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State is to head FHA, while Adewale Adesanyo from Osun State is to superintend the FMBN.

In their remarks, Shuiabu and Adesanyo promised not to betray the trust of President Muhammadu Buhari, but would continue to work together to realise the dreams of the present administration.