– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
11th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Dalung charges athletes to shun drug 
11th September 2018 - ITTF hails Nigeria’s feat in Mauritius
11th September 2018 - LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises
11th September 2018 - Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
11th September 2018 - Adeosun: A soft landing
11th September 2018 - Ilechukwu may dump MFM FC 
Home / Cover / National / Buhari receives nomination form today
NOMINATION FORM

Buhari receives nomination form today

— 11th September 2018

The National Consolidation Ambassadors Network had last week bought the APC N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination form for Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, at 11:30 a.m., at the Presidential Villa, receive his nomination form.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari in-law declares run for Adamawa governor

A group under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) had, last week, bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) N45 million Expression of Interest and Nomination form for Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019.

National Coordinator of the group, Sunusi Musa, told newsmen that form would be handed over to the president on his return from the 74th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

Many pro-Buhari groups had reportedly lobbied to purchase the form for the president.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LSETF

LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

— 11th September 2018

In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

  • CITN

    Tax returns without CITN Seal, Stamp void by January

    — 11th September 2018

    From next January, all tax returns without the stamp and seal of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) prepared and submitted to FIRS on behalf of tax payers will no longer be accepted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This was disclosed by Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, the registrar and Chief Executive of…

  • ecobank

    Ecobank launches Emerald Business Club

    — 11th September 2018

    Ecobank Nigeria has launched its Emerald Business Club, an electronic platform aimed at offering convenience, accessible banking services especially to small and medium size enterprises, local corporates and various clients in the commercial sector. The initiative was launched in Lagos last week. The outgoing Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, explained that the new product…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share