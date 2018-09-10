2019: Buhari in-law declares run for Adamawa governor

He contested that, “You cannot run a government by basing your activities on one ministry as it is now… under the current [state] leadership…”

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

An Adamawa APC gubernatorial hopeful and younger brother to the first lady, Mahmoud Halilu Ahmed, is formally mounting a challenge for state governor.

Ahmed says he has the competence, capacity and integrity to transform Adamawa state into an economically viable state on par with larger economies like Lagos.

The candidate made the declaration Monday at the APC secretariat in Yola.

He laid out his campaign manifesto as fast tracking development, combating poverty and improving living standards of the impoverished people of the northeastern state.

Ahmed stated: “I am a man of my words and anyone who knows me would testify to that.

“It is obvious that there is a systemic failure in the state leading to economic deprivation and failure.”

He contested that, “You cannot run a government by basing your activities on one ministry as it is now.

“President Muhammdu Buhari has been working to diversify the economy, but it seems Adamawa state under the current leadership has not done anything to that effect.”

The candidate further stated that he intends reverse a trend where contracts are awarded to strangers with no one in the state benefitting from it, a situation which has entrenched poverty in the state.

He explained that poverty and economic deprivation compromises the security of any community and his leadership would address that.

Speaking at the occasion, both the state chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal, and public relations officer, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party would continue to be neutral and be fair to all.

The officials said aspirants in the party must be mindful of the common goal of the party which is to win elections, adding that, despite their varying ambitions and the route they have taken to achieve it, the APC still remains one family with the overall goal to win elections in 2019.