Home / Cover / National / Presidency to PDP: Cough out what you stole, apology not enough

Presidency to PDP: Cough out what you stole, apology not enough

— 30th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over corruption as well as poor performance while the latter was in power continues with the Presidency insisting the PDP must cough out what it stole and not just apologize.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had, at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos to mark the 66th birthday of the former Governor of Lagos State, said that no matter the antics of the PDP, the Buhari administration will continue to talk about the corruption perpetrated under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday in a statement reiterated that there are heavy moral duties that go with apologies if the culprits (PDP) want to be taken seriously.

While advising Nigerians to heed the advise of the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, to be cautious of the “less-than-honest apology offered by PDP National Chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus, the Presidency warned that the “PDP is desperate to recapture power because it no longer has unhindered access to national resources for private uses and its apology should be seen in this context.

“The PDP has not even acknowledged the fact that it plundered the national economy, and for a party that dismissed the anti-corruption war as a political witch hunt, it is impossible to believe that its public apology comes from the bottom of the heart.

“Even desperate thieves apologize because they are caught and not because they are incapable of repeating the crime if they had another opportunity.

“We believe that the PDP should not only apologize for the imposition of candidates, and the culture of impunity, but must also come clean and acknowledge that they participated in large scale corruption and massive diversions of public funds to private pockets while poverty was ravaging the ordinary Nigerians.

“We challenge individual PDP leaders to publicly and voluntarily tell Nigerians how much they stole and then agree to cough up their illegal acquisitions of wealth if they want their apology to be taken seriously.

“Apology borne by desperation to recapture power without a desire to admit how much they stole and the reluctance to return the loot is morally hollow. This goes beyond rebranding. Nigerians are not interested in brands. They want their money back.

“For such apology to gain acceptance, the offenders must first of all show remorse; then return that which was unlawfully taken or restore the damage caused the nation; and commit to never doing the wrong they did again. The PDP has done none of these for them to be taken seriously by anyone.

“Instead of addressing this cogent issue raised by the Minister, the PDP veered off to accuse this administration of borrowing money but failed in that regard to admit that they borrowed to steal, while Buhari administration is borrowing to set up long-delayed infrastructure.”

The statement noted that is on record that the PDP, contrary to their claim of Buhari causing ethnic and religious tensions, gave Nigeria a divisive president who chose the hallowed premises of places of worship to read important national statements.

“They accused the President of unevenness, of inflaming ethnic and religious tensions, when it is on record that they gave this country its divisive president who chose the hallowed premises of places of worship to read important national statements.

“President Buhari never fails in his duty as the Chief Security Officer of the nation. He acts fast whenever and wherever there are incidents by ordering law-enforcement agencies to do their job and fact-finding mission to give him actionable reports.

“PDP’s uncaring attitude to these matters, including the kidnapping of 270 girls from Chibok, is the hallmark of the long years of misrule.

“Another issue of moral and political significance is about the recent disclosure by US investigators that the PDP government engaged in massive data theft that included the hacking of Candidate Muhammadu Buhari’s personal data before the last General Elections. PDP’s continued silence on this reprehensible heist only goes to confirm their remorselessness even as more and more facts are emerging that the same unfair method was the modus operandi that they used to capture political power in the 2017 elections,” the statement read.

