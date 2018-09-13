– The Sun News
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
13th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll get 2.5m votes in Katsina, says Gov. Masari
13th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official
13th September 2018 - Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
13th September 2018 - China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over Onitsha
13th September 2018 - Flood sacks residents, submerges houses, churches in Asaba
13th September 2018 - Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget
13th September 2018 - Rainstorm destroys 4,000 houses in Katsina State – SEMA
13th September 2018 - Society urges FG to promote solar systems for MSMEs
POWER

Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation

— 13th September 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Except urgent steps are taken by relevant government agencies, industrial and commercial activities in some parts of Ogun State might soon be grounded over the paltry nine mega watts of electricity allocated to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) from the national grid.

Head, Branding and Corporate Communication of IBEDC, Mrs. Angela Olanrewaju, explained that the Ota 132/33KV Transmission station that feeds Idi Iroko 33KV customers of IBEDC network was pegged at 9mw load allocation with load requirement of 30mw.

But in order to ensure equitable power supply to all customers in the area because of the limited allocation, IBEDC has created an energy sharing roster initiative manage the energy shortfall from the national grid.

She explained that the position of IBEDC had become imperative in the face of misleading reports in some section of the media.

READ ALSO: 2019: Any attempt to dislodge Ayade’ll be resisted, say C’River Reps

She said it was worrisome that a recent media report had alleged that IBEDC was deliberately refusing to supply power to some parts of Ogun State, saying nothing could be farther from the truth.

‘‘Our attention has been drawn to a report titled ‘Pain of IBEDC on Ogun Residents’ and we wish to clarify the issues to our esteemed customers.”

She disclosed that the issue of load-shedding being currently experienced in some parts of Ogun State and other parts of its franchise area was because of the shortfall in power allocated to the company in recent times.

Olanrewaju explained that the supply to Owode, Idiroko, Atan-Ota, Iju and its environs are from two feeders;  Idiroko 33KV feeder (source 40MVA, 132/33KV Transformer, Ota T/S) and Lusada 33KV feeder (60MVA, 132/33KV transformer, Agbara T/S) under Ota Business Hub of the company.

She said the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has transformer limitation from its transmission station serving the two feeders, adding that the Agbara 132/33KV Transmission station, which feeds customers on Lusada 33KV network of IBEDC was pegged at 12mw load allocation and the load requirement of the feeder is 35mw.

“Though customers on the main line enjoy better supply than those on the tee-offs being controlled by isolators, the difference in consumption is evident in the lower monthly bills received by customers on tee-offs.

“The supply to the communities on 33KV line is directly from the Transmission Stations, which IBEDC has little or no control over, except when isolators are opened on tee-offs or transmission company notices that the load consumption of the area is exceeding the pegged megawatts, they would then knock the feeder off,’’ she said.

Olanrewaju said that supply to IKEDC’s customers in Lagos at  the end of the boundary emanates from 11KV network, which is within the control of IKEDC, which makes flexibility easy and supply better around that axis.

She said that IBEDC is not resting on its oars, adding that it is part of the priority projects the company intends to embark on in the nearest future by constructing 33/11KV injection substations within its franchise areas in other to assume total control of the available energy and enhance supply to all and sundry in the communities.

Commenting on the protest by some customers in Elerinko community who were challenging their monthly bills, which they claimed were high, Olarenwaju said it was because of the good supply enjoyed by the community and the recent correct customer categorisation of the customers, which now reflects their real consumption.

READ ALSO: We lost 300 persons in four months – Berom nation

She said the customers in this community receive electricity supply via Ijoko 33KV mainline with a daily average supply of 20-23 hours.

“We hereby apologise for all inconveniences this irregular supply might have caused all our esteemed customers along the Owode-Idiroko-Sango axis. We assure the company’s commitment to delivering on our promises,’’ she said.

