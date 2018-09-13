We lost 300 persons in four months – Berom nation

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Berom ethnic nationality of Plateau State said it lost nearly 300 women and children between June and September 2018, in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state.

The people, therefore, called on the international community for urgent intervention before they are wipe out of the surface of the earth.

In a joint statement signed by General Secretary of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Da Davou Choji, President of Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA), Ngo Florence Jambol and President of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Choji Chuwang, on Thursday, in Jos, they decried the continuous killings of their people by killer herdsmen.

“The Berom Nation has lost confidence in the ability of government to defend the rights of its citizens in the communities under attack by Fulani herdsmen.

“So far, between June and September 2018, nearly 300 lives have been lost, 38, 000 others displaced and property worth millions of naira destroyed with no tangible remedial action or programme in place by government at all level.

“The call has become necessary given the failure of Federal Government, security agencies and the State Government to uphold the basic tenants of justice.”

The statement frowned at the sudden transferred of then Commander of the Special Task Force (STF), Maj.-Gen. Anthony under ‘very suspicious circumstances’, having arrested 11 suspected killer herdsmen in connection with the massacre of June 24, 2018 where over 230 innocent lives were wasted.

It noted that the suspects were also transferred illegally from Jos to Abuja under security cover for so-called investigations from which nothing has been heard to date.

“In same fashion that 26 arrested suspects in Jos during the 2008 Jos crisis were transferred to Abuja and that suddenly ended the whole matter.”

According to the statement, the lack of prosecution arrested attackers lends credence to acclaimed injustice as well as a high level of collaboration against the Berom people and indeed, other victims by yet to be identified powers from above.

“The most felt needs of our people includes reconstruction of destroyed villages, relief materials to IDPs camps and the guarantee of general securities in the affected areas more so, that the attacks have remained unabated and determined to penetrate the Jos city centre and environs,” the statement said.