Between physics of power and chemistry of politics

What is presently happening with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, specifically, and the National Assembly, generally, is a mystery. But it is a mystery only to those who have not kept vigil over the ways and means of President Muhammadu Buhari since he popped up at Aso Rock.

Expectedly, there has been a lot of misattributions and misinterpretations by the many, too many. So, let us help clear these analytic and category errors the much we can. First of all, there has been the false, or perhaps forged, claim that Buhari had or showed no interest in who emerged as Senate President. That is unequivocally false.

The details are as follows: Nobody has better portrayed man as a power ranger than Aristotle. With unimpeachable insight, Aristotle characterised man as a political animal. His choice of words were, as with most sages, very important. An animal is not a very thinking being. That is to say, Aristotle was saying that man is reflexively a politician, a chance taker.

Understanding this will help us to appreciate that not acting, non-interference, is a choice, a deliberate and deliberative political move. Yes, non-interference may have come upon one deliberatively or involuntarily, however it comes, it is a choice. And this is in keeping with our lot as sublimated political animals. The other equally important fact is that what choices we make as political animals or politicians are informed by our reading of the balance of forces at play, not the men at work.

Now, to help us understand Buhari’s alleged non-interference in the rites of electing the Senate President, etc, the following recap. Three major tendencies clubbed together to throw President Goodluck Jonathan under the bus and out of power. One tendency was led by or dedicated to candidate Buhari. Another tendency was led by Senator Bola Tinubu. And the third was loosely formed and led. It was the old PDP hands. It just happened that former Governor Saraki was a prominent leader and beneficiary of that group.

Immediately the composited tendencies won, the CPC faction led or dedicated to Buhari took home the eagle feather. One of their kind, candidate Buhari, emerged President. But there is an iron lore in politics. It reads that the coalition with which one wins is not the coalition with which one governs the realm.

There are many reasons for this. But a principal reason, which is representative enough, is that power is not like kola nut. Power doesn’t divide well. Power thus can’t be shared equitably. To repeat, it is impossible to share power equitably however dexterously one tries. This is because all powers tend towards full dictatorships until opposing forces stop them. Thus if a man becomes President, he irresistibly wants more and more power. Yet, he can only get that by continually diminishing other contenders.

So, with Buhari popping up President out of a victorious coalition, his next task was to be a maximum helmsman. We warn, it is not a Buhari disease or tendency. It’s human, all too human. However, being a maximum leader requires that other contenders to that power be dismissed or caged. And as a political animal, the Buhari faction would have sensed the danger of taking the other legacy factions at one blow.