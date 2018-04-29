The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake at Emir of Gwandu’s book launch

Tinubu, Saraki in dramatic handshake at Emir of Gwandu’s book launch

— 29th April 2018

…As Buhari, Sultan, others seek end to insecurity

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC)  Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, dramatically exchanged handshake yesterday at a book launch in honour of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar.

  Tinubu arrived the venue of the book launch in company with Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Aminu Masari of Katsina State and were seated before Saraki’s arrival.

  A mild drama, however, ensued when Saraki went straight to greet Tinubu who sat beside Governor Bagudu by extending his hand to the APC leader, which threw other guests into laughter.

Tinubu also rose up instantly and stretched his hand towards him and both shook hands in a manner that drew applause from watching guests.

  At the event, which held at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, described the book launch as an act of rendering service to humanity, stressing that Nigerians must work hard to sustain the unity of the country by living peacefully with one another.

  “The more we write books, the more we unite and the more we understand ourselves. What is important is that those who disagree should also write their books,” he said.

  Also speaking, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, charged Nigerians to embark on projects that would strengthen the unity of the country.

  The Sultan described the attendance of different personalities at the event irrespective of their religious beliefs as a sign of unity in Nigeria.

   Tinubu, who served as the chief launcher, also harped on sustaining the unity of Nigeria, insisting that those who don’t want any region should remember that after the expiration of any government, citizens must continue to live together in peace.

  He said: “What is dividing us is lack of understanding of history. Whether you are from West, South or North, nobody has control over what God has for his life. Who I am, where I am coming from and where I am going; my destiny it is in the hand of God. Our problem in Nigeria is not about economy but lack of understanding of the difficulties Nigerians are going through.”

  He charged leaders in the country to preach peace and unity irrespective of their religion, tribe and geo-political zone, saying: “There should be no tribal wars; we must share boundaries, coexistence and share economic issues with ourselves.”

  Saraki, who was the chairman of the occasion, said his constituency and the Gwandu emirate have a good relationship, stressing that he would continue to support any cause that would promote the peace and unity of Nigeria.

  Other dignitaries present at the occasion included Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji Yahyah Abubakar; Governor of Dosso in Niger Republic, Musa Usman and several traditional rulers from other parts of the country.

