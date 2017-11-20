The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - German Chancellor Merkel in political dilemma  
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme: Wike condoles with Nigerians
20th November 2017 - Obiano mourns Ekwueme
20th November 2017 - Saraki urges Auditors-General to block revenue leakages in public service
20th November 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbajo at UCH to commission Adebutu Geriatric Centre
20th November 2017 - FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa
20th November 2017 - Saraki mourns Ekwueme, commiserates with Nigeria, family
20th November 2017 - NAMA charges African navigation service providers on effective peer review 
20th November 2017 - Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader
20th November 2017 - Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti
Home / Columns / Positioning Nigeria for prosperous future

Positioning Nigeria for prosperous future

— 20th November 2017

Since the middle of 2014, when the price of crude oil fell dramatically, Nigeria’s finances became challenged. This is not hard to explain: we’ve historically depended on crude oil for as much as 70 per cent of government revenues, and 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings. The outcome – pressure on government’s finances – was by no means unusual. A similar fate befell most oil-rich countries around the world.
Where Nigeria possibly stood out was in the fact that during the preceding three years, when oil prices were in excess of $100 per barrel, the government did little in terms of saving and investing for the future. Our Sovereign Wealth Fund, which was established in October 2012 with just US$1 billion, did not receive any further inflow during the oil price boom. Instead, billions of dollars were squandered through corrupt oil and defence contracts. It is a terrible thing for a country to fall on hard times without a savings buffer. There was nothing unexpected about our downturn. It was the inevitable result of the choices we made or didn’t make during the years of boom.
What is remarkable, yet not as talked about, is the way we have worked so hard to exit recession, reset the economy and reposition it for a brighter future for the present and future generations of Nigerians. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is laying the foundation for the kind of economic growth that makes a real impact in the lives of citizens. The downturn has inspired unprecedented levels of fiscal responsibility, in line with President Buhari’s determination to fight Nigeria’s endemic corruption.
Shortly after taking office, he issued a presidential order mandating the immediate implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, consolidating thousands of government accounts scattered across deposit money banks into a unified system that is transparent and easy to centrally monitor and track. Under the old system, it was common for government accounts to be converted into personal use, but under the TSA this is impossible. Also, the proliferation of accounts encouraged rent seeking rather than questionable practices.
Budgetary reform has also taken a lot of our time and attention. We are pioneering the use of software to prepare our annual budgets, which allows greater transparency and the ability to track changes. We have insisted on using biometric verification in the deployment of our Social Investment Programme, which includes a job scheme for unemployed graduates, a School Feeding Scheme for primary school pupils, a Conditional Cash Transfer scheme targeting a million of our poorest citizens, and a micro-credit scheme for artisans, farmers, and traders. In the past, the social investment payments would have been done as cash handouts. A similar insistence on biometric verification for the federal payroll has resulted in the detection of tens of thousands of bogus beneficiaries – or ‘ghost workers’, as we often refer to them, in Nigeria – and savings running into billions of naira every month.
We are pursuing unprecedented cooperation with foreign governments and powers, as part of our transparency and anti-corruption drive. For the simple reason that a disproportionate amount of public funds looted in Nigeria end up in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria has signed bilateral agreements with the UAE government on extradition, exchange of information, and repatriation of stolen public funds. One strong demonstration of our political will has been a whistle-blowing scheme we launched months ago that empowers citizens to report public corruption. The impact in terms of recoveries has exceeded our expectations. The tighter rein on public finances allowed us invest US$500 million in our Sovereign Wealth Fund, during a recession.
A lot of the work that has been done over the last two and half years has been focused on dismantling the old ways of doing things, rebuilding them, and empowering and fortifying our institutions with technology to block loopholes, discourage abuse, and prevent a relapse into the destructive ways of the past. The new Nigeria we seek will not happen without this kind of foundational reform that imposes on us new ways of thinking and of doing things. The early results are already being seen. A concerted focus on agriculture has seen our rice imports from Thailand dropping by 90 per cent between 2015 and 2016, and replaced by locally-grown variants. As oil has let us down, we have started to do what we should have done decades ago, invest in agriculture and mining. Throughout the recession, agriculture recorded healthy growth. As we emerge from the recession, its impact is certain to multiply and position Nigeria for a prosperous future.
Let me point out that the most important elements of any reform effort tend to be the least flamboyant. We are confident that in the months and years ahead, Nigerians and the world will see the full impact of the foundational resetting that the Buhari administration has been focused on since 2015.
There is, of course, a lot of resistance to reform by vested interests within and outside the system. But we are not fazed. The work of reform goes on. It is, to borrow from the Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, morning yet on Creation Day. Not very long from now, Nigerians and the world will look back on this recession we have just emerged from, and realise that it was the turning point in Nigeria’s journey to true growth and greatness.

• Adeosun is Minister of Finance.

Post Views: 62
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th November 2017 at 11:04 am
    Reply

    We obviously like your optimistic submission on Nigeria and Nigerians’ seriously stressed economy from 2015 till date!

    But, the observation, in relation to a realistic economy, reveals that you sounded more emotionally and sentimentally theoretical than practically realistical.

    Like many Nigerians have rightly said, the seriously stressed economy of Nigeria and Nigerians, is as a result of the clueless administration, not necessarily the rise and fall of the oil price, even though it has its little part role-play to that!

    Even with the current oil price in the International market, if there is a clear and well-articulated economic blue-print by this current Government, Nigeria and Nigerians’ economy would not be as seriously stressed as it currently is!

    The economy of Nigeria and Nigerians’, were seriously stressed under your nose-watch, simply because of the bad political policies of this Government, among other things, not otherwise as you emotionally and sentimentally claimed!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekwueme: Wike condoles with Nigerians

— 20th November 2017

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme over his passage. Governor Wike, who described the late Ekwueme as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman said  Dr. Ekwueme would be…

  • Obiano mourns Ekwueme

    — 20th November 2017

    Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, has described the demise of the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme as a huge loss to Nigeria. Reacting to the news of the death from his Aguleri country home where he had gone to mark his victory in the…

  • Saraki urges Auditors-General to block revenue leakages in public service

    — 20th November 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has called on Auditors-General in the country, particularly at the Local Government level, to partner with the Senate in its current effort to block financial leakages and ensure that maximum revenue accrues to government at all levels in the Federation. Saraki, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,…

  • BREAKING: Osinbajo at UCH to commission Adebutu Geriatric Centre

    — 20th November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbjo is currently at the University teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to mark the 60th anniversary of the premier health institution. Osinbajo is being joined by governors of Oyo and Ondo states as well as the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and many other dignitaries. Media aide to the…

  • FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa

    — 20th November 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa State command, has threatened to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers especially, during the yuletide. The state’s FRSC Sector Commander, Ikechukwu Igwe, who made the threat in an interview, in Yenagoa, on Monday, said the command had procured equipment to detect liquor from the breathe of motorists. “We have…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share