Pomp as Ogidi showcases biggest Igbo masquerade

The epicentre of the celebrations was the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido (Ezechuamagha). Magnus Eze, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha This year’s annual Nwafor festival of Ogidi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has provoked an unbridled spirit of cultural renaissance across the length and breadth of the area. For four days, the community was agog, bubbling with large number of natives who had returned from far and near to mark their traditional end of planting season. The old Awka-Onitsha road was totally locked down by the unprecedented human and vehicular traffic.

The epicentre of the celebrations was the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido (Ezechuamagha). On the eve of the D-Day, sons and daughters of the community trooped into the palace as early as 8pm, to pay homage to their monarch, who is barely two years old on the throne. Many of them came with assorted gifts including cows and drinks. At exactly 11 p.m., a certain cultural troupe of mainly young men stormed the palace and played to the admiration of all, signalling that the festival proper shall be highly entertaining.

As anticipated, it was a carnival of some sort as all manners of masquerades and in different shapes, sizes and colours took over the community. From the various villages, they filed out as if they came from the fabled ant holes. But the highpoint was the emergence of Ijele Inwelle at exactly 5pm on the Nwafor Day proper. Since Ijele is the biggest masquerade in Igbo land, its coming on the scene saw the disappearance of other masquerades like Agadi Nwanyi Idemili, Ementa Emeimo, Arusi, Agaba Ire, and others. Daily Sun observed that the Ijele did not last more than three minutes on the scene but it eventually reappeared about 45 minutes later. The coming in and going back of the Ijele Inwelle was greeted with gunshots, apparently to forewarn smaller masquerades to vacate the scene.

Electrifying royal display Leader of Olu Ogidi (Ogidi workers), the group behind the new reawakening in the community, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo had earlier made a glorious entry into the arcade accompanied by some titled chiefs, mainly members of their group before they ushered in the traditional ruler. Igwe Onyido's appearance was every inch captivating as he paused at intervals as if to communicate with the gods through rhythmic gesticulations. Midway, he was joined by the traditional ruler of Ukwulu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Igwe Peter Uyanwa. Their royal entry received a thunderous ovation indicating the Igwe's popularity amongst his people.