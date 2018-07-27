Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler

NAN

A Yola High Court presided by Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman on Friday voided the appointment of the District Head of Jalingo-Maiha, Yarima Wakili, by the state government.

The court ordered Governor Muhammadu Bindow to approve Mahmud Abubakar, whose name was earlier forwarded to him for approval by Mubi Emirate Council as the selected traditional ruler.

Mahmud Abubakar (Plaintiff) had dragged the governor, Mubi Emirate Council, Yarima Wakili and Attorney-General of the state as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, respectively, over the appointment of Wakili as the district head of Jalingo-Maiha in Maiha Local Government Area.

In her Judgment, Justice Abdulrahman said the plaintiff has proven that he was eligible and was duly selected among other applicants for the district head stool by village heads in Maiha, who conducted the selection exercise under the supervision of representatives from Mubi Emirate Council.

“That the approval of the 3rd defendant by the governor of Adamawa State as the district head of Jalingo-Maiha district, Maiha Local Government Area who was not the person recommended by the 2nd defendant is wrongful, illegal, null and void.

“That the plaintiff whose name was forwarded to the Governor of Adamawa State for approval by the 2nd defendant, is the proper person to be approved for appointment as the district head of Jalingo-Maiha District.

“It is hereby ordered that the Governor of Adamawa State (1st defendant) should approve the plaintiff as the proper person for appointment as District Head of Jalingo-Maiha District.

“An order of perpetual injunction is hereby given, restraining the 3rd defendant from parading himself as district head of Jalingo-Maiha District, Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State,” the court ruled.